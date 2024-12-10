Former Mavericks Forward Claims Warriors Won’t Be Contenders without Trading Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors have shot through the gates with an impressive 14-9 start to the season, but it’s clear that the Warriors don’t have the firepower to keep up with the Western Conference’s bona fide contenders. Despite flying above expectations early in the campaign and being a top-six seed, Golden State still has a dire need for a second star to pair with Stephen Curry, especially after losing Klay Thompson in the offseason.

Packaging Jonathan Kuminga, currently the team’s most touted prospect, could be the interim plan. But former Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons believes the Warriors need a ready-to-go star to catapult themselves as legitimate title contenders.

Parsons believes that parting ways with Kuminga would be Golden State’s best course of action, considering Stephen Curry has only a few years of prime left as a 36-year-old. And the 22-year-old youngster is not there yet to be the second option of a team contending for the Championship.

“Kuminga’s a great player, the future for Kuminga is great. But is he a number two option right now on a contending team? No. But you build him up, you build his value. Do they think they can get another championship [by] adding something else other than Kuminga and Wiggins with Draymond and Steph right now?” Parsons debated on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

The Warriors would need to trade Jonathan Kuminga to be contenders this year “Is he a number two option on a contending team? No.” – Chandler Parsons https://t.co/7ZYaHZWFRQ@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/FjTNyZIsS8 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 9, 2024

The 36-year-old also weighed in the market value of the young forward, who has been in and out of the team’s starting lineup during his fourth season. As Michelle Beadle declared that the Warriors will regret trading Kuminga as he continues to get better, Parsons saw no other option if the franchise doesn’t plan on wasting Curry’s last few years.

“We’ll see, how high can his [JK’s] value go, he’s a future piece. I think there’s definitely a lot of potential there, but he’s not the guy right now to be the second option on a contending team,” Parsons added.

In all fairness, Kuminga is not a generational talent for the Dubs to preserve in hopes for a better future. Parsons is right in his assessment that the Dubs should cash their chips before the February deadline to have the best shot ahead of this year’s postseason.

Kuminga’s trade market is heating up once again

Kuminga is averaging 15.0 points per game amid an up-and-down campaign, a slight downtick from his 16.1 ppg last year. But he has still shown why his potential as a versatile forward is so highly touted.

Kuminga’s latest breakout, a 33-point performance against the Rockets on Thursday, seems to have rekindled trade interest in him from around the league. It also has led to debates regarding whether the 6-foot-8 forward can become that elusive secondary star.

It takes more than one elite performance for a player to solidify themselves as a star, which could prompt the Warriors to cash in on Kuminga while he’s playing his best ball.