Former Mavericks Guard Wants Lakers to Create History and Play LeBron James and Bronny Together on Opening Night

Oct 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goofs around with his son guard Bronny James (9) during warm ups before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions of this brand new NBA season is when will the Los Angeles Lakers put the father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James on the floor together. There have been many speculations about Bronny going to the G-League to develop his skillset before making his NBA debut. However, reports have also hinted that LeBron James will live his longtime dream of playing with his son on the opening night of the season.

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Chandler Parsons also thinks that it would be a good idea for the Lakers to make history on the very first game of the season. The 35-year-old seemed excited about the historic occasion and dropped an F-bomb on Run It Back to celebrate the impending event.

Parsons thinks that the Lakers should get it over with as soon as possible to allow Bronny some space. Otherwise, the media spectacle can affect his growth in the early days of the season.

Parsons said, “I heard that they’re just gonna play him opening night, get it over with. Which I think is smart, avoid this media circus, avoid all the hoopla of when it’s going to happen…”

“This is a project, Bronny is gonna have some time to develop. And we can nitpick all we want and say he doesn’t deserve it and how did he get here but…It’s f***ing awesome. His son gets to play with his dad…It’s history,” he added.

Earlier, Shams Charania had also projected that the franchise would put them together “as soon as opening night.”

The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the 22nd of October. It’s fairly certain that fans would keep their eyes on the game to witness the historic event live.

Parsons also vouched for Bronny being a “great kid” during his soliloquy. He believes that the 20-year-old will take his time to develop. But Bronny can find a role for himself on the team on the defensive backcourt.

Bronny James has the potential to be a defensive guard

Bronny’s Lakers debut is going to be special, not only for the James family but for the fans of the sport as well. How he plays on that night might set a tone for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old needs to find his footing on the team as soon as possible.

He has been a good defensive player throughout high school. Playmaking and defending have been Bronny’s strong suit and he should look into developing himself as a defensive guard primarily.

In high school, he was being looked at as a late first-round pick and his defensive game was a major contributor to that. In the first three preseason games, he has had three blocks.

His playmaking abilities can also make him a great facilitator along side Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. As Parsons said, all he needs is a little more time to develop.