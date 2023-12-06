Rasheed Wallace Accosting and Threatening Disgraced Referee Tim Donaghy in 2003 Resurfaces Amid Statement About Draymond Green’s Aggression

Draymond Green was suspended for five games for grabbing Rudy Gobert’s neck during the Golden State Warriors on November 5. While his suspension was arguably well-deserved, an incident regarding 2004 NBA champion Rasheed Wallace has recently been making rounds on Twitter. The NBA Realist shared a newspaper clipping detailing how Wallace had been suspended for seven games after threatening and accosting referee Tim Donaghy after a home victory for his team, the Portland Trail Blazers.

Donaghy, who, in 2007, proven to have been involved long-term in a gambling ring, himself revealed details about the incident, during an interview on Vlad TV, around a month ago.

The former NBA referee revealed that despite the Trail Blazers winning by 20 points and Wallace having already scored around 30, he reacted when a foul was called.

“Scott Wall called a foul on him that he didn’t like..he kind of threw the ball at his back…I saw what happened and I thought that Rasheed did it on purpose and I gave him a technical foul and he didn’t like that,” Donaghy said.

However, the saga was hardly over, as Rasheed Wallace proceeded to wait it out for Donaghy outside his car after the game was over. This was even though his team went on to win the game 100-92.

“He was going to get his money back for the bulls**t technical foul that I called on him. I said something back along the lines of you f**ind deserved it. He just came at me and wanted to fight me,” he said, claiming that he only escaped because three security guards and former Grizzlies point guard Brevin Knight stopped Wallace. Hence, had it not been for the people around Wallace and Donaghy, things would have logically gotten comprehensively worse.

Rasheed Wallace believes Draymond Green’s sketchy discipline is down to the Detroit Pistons

While Green has solely played for the Golden State Warriors since being selected in the 2012 NBA draft, he spent a great amount of time in the Pistons’ locker room during his childhood. Speaking on the Gil’s Arena podcast, Wallace claimed that Green’s sketchy discipline was a result of the influence of the Pistons’ locker room.

“That’s our fault. And when I say ‘our,’ that’s my fault, that’s Ben Wallace’s fault, that’s Chauncey fault, that’s Rip Hamilton’s fault, that’s Tayshaun fault,” he claimed, revealing that Draymond Green was one of the best friends of the GM’s son, at the Pistons.

Wallace went on to claim how he was glad Green had been backed to break his ejections record in the NBA. Wallace had a whopping 29 ejections in addition to multiple suspensions during his career. Green still has a comparatively paltry 18 ejections and has a decent chance of catching up.