Former NBA Champ Was Confident LeBron James Would Never Leave Cleveland Before ‘The Decision’

After spending the first seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James shocked the basketball world with ‘The Decision’. James decided to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat. But when this former NBA champion asked Heat star Dwyane Wade about Bron’s plans before his announcement, he was sure he’d be with the Cavs for life.

Dorrell Wright discussed his plans to stay with the Heat on the Run Your Race podcast. The 6’9 forward was in his last year with the Heat but was confident that James would never leave the Cavs.

And hence, he was also sure about ending his career with the Heat franchise. Wright even mentioned asking D-Wade about Bron’s plans, only to get a vague response.

“Every time a trade came up, it was either me and UD(Udonis Haslem). And I made it through every trade deadline and I’m like, ‘They like me here.’ And then I remember asking D-Wade, ‘Is Bron coming?’ He was like, ‘I don’t even know’.”

After spending the first six years of his career with the Heat, Wright wanted to finish his career with the same franchise. However, James announced his decision and Wright went on to join the Golden State Warriors the following year.

The move to Golden State was an unexpected one for the LA native. But it ended up being one of the best moves that ever happened to him, in terms of his career.

“Can’t even be mad at that though, man. But I was able to go to a new situation and basically spread my wings, having the best season of my career. Averaging 16 points, leading the league in three’s made, going to All-Star weekend to shoot at the three-point contest.”

“I felt like that new page, that new chapter in my life was needed so I was happy,” he further added.

Wright’s transition from playing for the Heat to playing with the Warriors was a drastic change. The 12-year veteran described having the ‘Ultimate Green Light’ as opposed to playing a certain way in the Heat’s system.

Dorrell’s description of the Warriors system was quite laid back. He had coaches who would ask him to go all out on the floor instead of just playing as a 3 & D guy instead. So, even though Wright wasn’t able to finish his career with the Heat, he was grateful that things worked out the way they did for him.