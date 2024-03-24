mobile app bar

Determined to Win in Her Last Year at College, Caitlin Clark Opens Up About Playing in WNBA

Prateek Singh
Published

Determined to Win in Her Last Year at College, Caitlin Clark Opens Up About Playing in WNBA

Mar 10, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a missed three-point basket against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark is the biggest name in college basketball right now and deserves every bit of this recognition. Not only is she flying high with her success at Iowa, but Clark is also leading the women’s basketball movement in the world. Recently, she sat down with Robin Roberts of ‘Good Morning America‘ for a one-on-one conversation. Clark announced that she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft on March 1, giving a pleasant surprise to all her fans. When asked why she thought this was the right time, she said,

“I’m just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life. But I think the reason why I decided to announce it when I did was just to have that closure, especially going into senior night.”

Even though she is now moving into the big league, leaving Iowa will be tough for the 22-year-old because this has been her home all her life.

Clark has brought glory to the home team and has accomplished a lot individually while representing the Iowa team. She recently became the all-time leading scorer in men’s and women’s NCAA basketball history, she has been a two-time NCAA season scoring leader and two-time NCAA season assists leader, but there is one piece of silverware that is missing from her cabinet, the NCAA trophy.

Clark said that with this being her final year with Iowa, she looks forward to closing this chapter on a high note by leading her team to glory. Currently, the guard is averaging a career-high 31.8 points in 34 games, so far, along with 7.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. She is an all-round scorer with a talent for feeding her teammates as well. Fans look forward to the youngster joining the big leagues.

Caitlin Clark came very close to the dream

Last year’s NCAA championship received unprecedented attention, largely due to Clark and her rivalry with Angel Reese. The two hoopers went head-to-head fearlessly and created momentum for women’s basketball which is still going strong. Clark led the Iowa team to the finals of the NCAA tournament but, unfortunately, her efforts fell short on the big night. Reese’s LSU ended up beating the opposition and won the tournament.

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of the loss, fans fondly remember Clark’s performance as it was one for the history books. In an 85-102 loss, Clark scored 30 points with eight assists and two rebounds. She managed 9 of 22 from the field, 8-19 from the three-point line, and 4-5 from the free throw line. This being her final season with Iowa, fans would love to see her bid farewell with the trophy.

