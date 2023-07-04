Tempted by $16,100,000 Paycheck, Dennis Rodman Reveals Being Accompanied By Michael Jordan to Apologize to Scottie Pippen

During the off-season prior to the 1995-1996 season, Dennis Rodman was traded to the Chicago Bulls. It was a huge move that turned the Bulls, led by Michael Jordan a into championship team. However, not everyone was happy about it. Scottie Pippen in particular still had some bad blood with The Worm. But, with a $16,100,000 contract on the line, Rodman was more than ready to apologize as he revealed on VladTV.

Things weren’t exactly peachy between the Chicago Bulls and Rodman. Before joining the team from the San Antonio Spurs, he was a member of the infamous Bad Boy Detroit Pistons. A team that was the cause of much ire among Jordan, Pippen, and the rest of the Bulls. And, while he did win two rings with them, he had to make things right if he had any chance of playing in Chicago.

Dennis Rodman apologized to Scottie Pippen in order to secure $16,100,000 paycheck

Dennis Rodman was having a tough time following his stint with the Detroit Pistons. Having joined the San Antonio Spurs, The Worm faced several issues during his time there from 1993 to 1995. Playoff upsets, injuries, and team conflict saw his presence there prove to be more of a curse than a boon.

As a result, the Spurs decided to get rid of Rodman, trading him to the Chicago Bulls in return for Will Purdue. It was a move that bewildered many. After all, Rodman was an elite rebounder and a rebounding champion. But, their decision proved just how badly they wanted him out of there.

However, while the Spurs wanted him out, Rodman was enticed by the opportunity to play in Chicago with Michael Jordan. Apart from the possibility of adding another ring to his finger, the $16,100,000 he would eventually earn was a huge factor. And, although he was indifferent when questioned by Phil Jackson, Dennis was excited. But, there was one hurdle, Rodman needed to apologize to Scottie Pippen for the six stitches he gave him during the 1991 NBA Playoffs. And, that’s exactly what he did when they all met at Jerry Krause’s house.

“Oh that’s true! Everyone knows that story. We was at Jerry Krause’s house, me, Michael, and Scottie…and Phil Jackson. We was at his house and Phil talked to me. He was like, ‘Dennis can you go in there?’, and I said, ‘I’ll do it!’. And, I went in and I said, ‘Hey man there’s no hard feelings and you know I’m just happy to be here. I hope you accept my hard work…’, you know I’m just trying to break the ice. And, he said, ‘It’s all good man… it’s all good!'”

It was the right decision from Rodman. Thanks to the caliber of player he was, it helped the Chicago Bulls to a second three-peat and cemented his legacy as a legend of the game.

Rodman went on to achieve greatness with the Chicago Bulls

Dennis Rodman was an incredible player in his prime. His rebounding aside, Rodman was known for his hustle and his amazing defensive ability. It was this exactly that attracted the Chicago Bulls toward him, and it worked out brilliantly. In his three seasons there, The Worm won three NBA Championships and also secured three rebounding titles.

This coupled with his two previous championships, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and his four other rebounding titles made for a Hall of Fame-worthy career.