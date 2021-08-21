“Kevin Durant is the best, but LeBron James and the Lakers in 6!”: Kendrick Perkins leaves NBA Twitter baffled with his most recent take

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins gives a confusing reaction to Stephen A Smith claiming Kevin Durant to be the best player on the planet right now

Kevin Durant is now gaining traction amongst the NBA community for being the best player in the NBA right now. And frankly, it’s completely justified.

After a decade of dominance, LeBron James has finally started to show signs of regression. And while he is still undoubtedly still a top 5 player in the league, the fact of the matter is, he isn’t quite good enough to be the absolute best anymore.

With that in mind, so far the debate has been between Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant now. Some fans have even inserted Giannis Antetokounmpo into the conversation amid all this.

Despite all these options though, Stephen A Smith knew exactly who his choice was, with no sign of hesitation. Watch the clip in the tweet below.

Kevin Durant is the BEST player in the WORLD. PERIOD! pic.twitter.com/VwryWnJXVO — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 20, 2021

Now, most would agree that if the best player in the NBA, plays on a team as dominant as the Brooklyn Nets, they’d win it all, or at the very least put up a 7 game series…right?

Well, not Kendrick Perkins! That man is just built different.

What do we mean, you ask? Well then, let us explain.

“Lakers in 6”: Kendrick Perkins drops a riddle for NBA fans on Twitter

Man, Big Perk sure does love making those out-of-this-world takes. And recently, after hearing what Stephen A Smith had to say about Kevin Durant, the man added yet another one of those to the list.

Take a look at the tweet below.

I agree!!! Lakers in 6. Carry on… https://t.co/kea0Sy2ucq — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 20, 2021

Okay, all jokes aside, THAT MAKES NO SENSE.

Personally, I want to end this piece by saying something positive or funny about the ESPN analyst. But, I frankly just can’t understand what’s going on here.

If this makes sense to you though, perhaps we need you on our team.

