“You Thought You Was Kobe?”: Drake Hilariously Brings Back Draymond Green’s 2017 Trashing of Paul Pierce

Hip-hop star Drake has always loved being goofy and an enormous troll on his social media. A huge NBA fan himself, the ‘Her Loss’ rapper couldn’t help but share a 2017 clip of Draymond Green trash-talking the Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce when it resurfaced on TikTok. Perhaps the Toronto-based rapper tried pulling some uncalled shots at Paul Pierce by re-sharing this iconic clip on his social media.

Putting the video clip on his Instagram story, Drake couldn’t help but control his laughter at Draymond Green’s comments. Green compared Pierce’s career to Kobe Bryant, effectively mocking ‘The Truth’ for chasing a farewell tour like the Black Mamba.

Taking notice of the hilarious dig on Pierce, Drake highlighted this comment specifically in a separate story on his Instagram handle.

Drake hilariously reshared Draymond Green’s brutal smack talk against Paul Pierce in a 2017 Warriors vs. Clippers game

Draymond Green is undeniably one of the best trash talkers of the current generation. Green’s impressive smack-talking attributes always seem effective in getting into his opponents’ heads. This is quite akin to what Paul Pierce used to do as a stirring trash talker during his peak years.

In 2017, during his final NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers, the 2008 NBA champion unfortunately fell victim to his own tactic. A solid Golden State Warriors roster, led by stalwarts Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, got into the head of ‘the Truth.’

Green specifically seemed interested in going one-on-one against Pierce, trash-talking the most when the ball went to Pierce’s possession. Mocking PP during a 2017 game, Green said:

“Keep chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that. You ain’t got that type of love. You thought you was Kobe?”

Paul Pierce was also touted alongside Kobe Bryant as one of the greatest players from the early 2000s. However, unlike Kobe’s 2015-16 season, Pierce never received a farewell tour like the Mamba. Drake hilariously took notice of Draymond Green pointing out this fact and posted another story reiterating Green mocking the Truth.

Draymond Green later appeared on ESPN to talk about the trash-talk incident

Draymond Green was not done yet trash-talking Paul Pierce. Green stood by his comparisons and claims on Paul Pierce and Kobe Bryant in an ESPN episode elaborating on the Art of Trash Talk. While explaining his smack-talking ability, Green was glad he could shut Paul Pierce during the game, which helped him get one up against the 10-time All-Star.

Draymond Green is easily one of the best trash talkers in this current generation of the NBA. Despite being sidelined to the Warriors’ bench for an injury, Green remains a source of energy for the rest of the team.

As Steve Kerr revealed, Green would constantly trash-talk and try pumping up the team during practice sessions and scrimmages. All of this proves Green’s incredible dedication and love for the game and for supporting his team through thick and thin.