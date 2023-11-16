Former UFC Star Rampage Jackson Berates Rudy Gobert For Not Breaking Out of Draymond Green’s Chokehold: “That Motherf**ker Need to Go Home”

Former MMA fighter Quinton Jackson, better known as Rampage, had his say on the altercation involving Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert during a recent NBA match. The Golden State Warriors were without Stephen Curry for their In-Season tournament clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves already. However, the game started in dramatic fashion after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels initially got into a struggle.

Things escalated quickly as Rudy Gobert got involved, which prompted Draymond Green to put him in what Rampage described as a “rear naked chokehold”. The former MMA fighter appeared angry at the French International and claimed that Gobert could easily have gotten out of the chokehold.

Instead, Rampage said that the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year seemed to have panicked. Rampage, who is said to be eyeing a return to MMA, claimed Gobert should “go home.”

“Alright, so he came out of nowhere, and put him in a rear naked choke. For basketball that’s actually a really good, rear naked choke but it’s so easy to get out of. Rudy Gobert, that motherf***r need to go home. He need to Gobert somewhere else cause he didn’t know how to get out. All he had to do was grab the dude’s hand. He didn’t even know how to, look at him. He is panicking,” Rampage told The Schm in an interview, shared by Warriorsworld on X.

Rampage thought that Gobert was actually panicked due to the chokehold handed out by Draymond Green. That made him question whether the French International deserves to stay in the NBA.

Regardless, Green is obviously guilty of losing his cool in the aftermath of the scuffle and did not let go of Robert for quite a few seconds. That was in addition to the fact that Gobert seemingly was only trying to ensure the altercation did not unravel further.

That obviously did not happen, something Draymond Green has also been aptly punished for. In addition to the 5-game suspension, all 4 players majorly involved were also fined $25,000, each, according to Athlon Sports.

The Warriors were edged out by the Wolves in a match that began dramatically

The Warriors lost their two superstars within two minutes of the game starting. Thompson had held McDaniels’ jersey, initially prompting an aggressive response.

With multiple players involved at once, Draymond Green seemed random in his attempt to get his teammate’s back. The 33-year-old seemed under the impression that Thompson had been unfairly impeded by one of the Wolves players.

However, while that was fairly true for McDaniels, it was almost not for Rudy Gobert. Draymond Green has fairly come out of the situation with the harshest punishment. However, that is also due to his past disciplinary issues, something the NBA statement also said.