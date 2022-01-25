“He’s Stephen Curry! We don’t worry about him too much”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about rotation patterns, dismisses the idea that they’re causing the MVP’s shooting woes

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about his rotation patterns, dismisses the idea that they’re causing woes for Stephen Curry

The NBA is a competitive league. There are a lot of excellent players, always competing with one another, to keep getting better and becoming the best. While there are some players who have proved their caliber and sit on top of rankings, there has been an influx of young talent, ready to generate shockwaves.

What started out as an MVP season for Stephen Curry, has fallen into a wormhole. This has a lot of the Warriors fans worried. After starting the season strong, there has been something off with Steph since November 30th.

Stephen Curry since Nov 30 (24 games): 23.8 points, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P% — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) January 24, 2022

There are multiple reasons cited for the same, be it the pressure of the NBA 3-point record, the flurry of absences in the team. Some blame Steve Kerr and his new rotation patterns. While Steph doesn’t like to make excuses and takes the whole blame on himself, many keep coming back to point their fingers at Kerr.

Steve Kerr says the team is not worried about Stephen Curry, rotation pattern won’t change

For the longest time, Steve Kerr relied on Stephen Curry, and his entire rotation pattern was around the Chef. Steph used to play the whole 12 minutes of the first, then 6 minutes of the second, and similarly in the 2nd half. However, with the new talent added this year, Kerr changed up his rotation patterns. What was seen as an attempt to give Curry more rest, has fans worried that it’s hampering him.

However, Steve Kerr, when asked if they would change the pattern soon, denied the same. He said,

“Not right now. We’re comfortable with where we are.”

Steph Curry won’t go back to his old rotational pattern in the near future. Steve Kerr: “Not right now. We’re comfortable with where we are.” Full Kerr soundbite pic.twitter.com/Z6T5CXP1Kt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2022

Steve also talked about how the team isn’t really worried about Steph, because it’s Steph. He would be back to putting up insane numbers in no time.

One hopes that whatever it is that is bothering Steph and causing the slump, gets hashed out soon. With Klay Thompson having stiffness in his left knee, and Draymond Green out, the load on Stephen Curry is more than ever.