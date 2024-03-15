Former Warriors GM Bob Myers Reveals Disagreement With Stephen Curry Over ‘Fan Favorite’ Gary Payton II

The Golden State Warriors have had one of the most dominating runs in recent league history. The team built its roster from the ground up, drafting talent that went on to become cornerstones of the franchise. And the credit for that goes to none other than former Warriors general manager, Bob Myers. The genius that Myers was, even Stephen Curry realized never to question Bob after his move to bring in Gary Payton II to the team.

Gary Payton II has been a fan favorite since he joined the Golden State Warriors squad back in 2021. However, Stephen Curry wasn’t confident with Bob Myers’ decision to pick GP II over Avery Bradley back then.

Recently, the former Warriors GM made an appearance on 95.7 The Game radio station. While on the show, Myers was asked to share a few stories of disagreement among players, coaches, staff, and the team’s front office. That is when Myers went on to share a story of what made Stephen Curry change his narrative toward GP II, despite rooting for Avery Bradley.

“He (GP2) made two really good winning plays during the game. Curry was on the bench. I was sitting five rows behind the bench. Curry stands up in the second quarter and turns around and mouths like yeah, maybe you’re right.”

While the majority of fans may credit Stephen Curry or even Steve Kerr for the Warriors’ success, what many may not know is that the Warriors dynasty was the brainchild of former general manager, Bob Myers.

Myers was the one who drafted two out of the Golden State’s main ‘Big Three.’ After acquiring credible talent to build around, he managed to put together a group of talented veterans and young players that resulted in the Warriors’ success over the years. Myers can even be credited for bringing Kevin Durant to an already-stacked Warriors team back in 2016.

Even though Curry wanted a proven defender like Avery Bradley, he eventually sided with Myers’ decision to bring in Gary Payton II instead.

Since then, GP II has been a vital part of the Warriors’ second unit with Kerr putting his confidence in Payton to even stay on the floor with the team’s starters as well.

Gary Payton II’s role in the current Warriors squad

Gary Payton II went on to become an integral part of the Golden State Warriors roster as soon as he joined the squad back in 2021. He proved himself to be a worthy defender on the team and relished being the team’s spark plug off the bench.

Payton, who went undrafted back in the day also went on to play a crucial role in the Warriors 2022 championship run. He helped the Warriors hold their ground in the absence of the team’s stars, both during the regular season and the playoffs as well.

Gary Payton II’s return to the Warriors squad last season also saw a huge positive boost from fans on social media and at home games as the entire Dub Nation was ecstatic to have him back. And even though Bob Myers was no longer at the helm, going along with his past decisions is still proving its weight in gold for the Warriors to this day.