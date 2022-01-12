“Outside of my brother Seth, I’d probably say Tony Allen or Avery Bradley”: Warriors superstar Steph Curry reveals some of the best defenders he has ever faced

Steph Curry showers love for brother Seth Curry when inquired about the best defence he has faced, throws Tony Allen, Avery Bradley in the mix as well.

Into his 13th season in the NBA, Steph Curry is still constantly improving himself. Not only has he become the player with the most 3 pointers in history, he touched an unthought of landmark of 3000 3s this season. In fact, Curry is among the front-runners for the MVP award this season, averaging 26.8 points and 6 assists per game.

His incredible form has helped in the resurgence of Golden State Warriors. The California outfit sit top of the Western Conference, boasting of a 30-9 record and 77% win percentage – both tied best with the Phoenix Suns.

Also read: “Kevin Durant is the most gifted scorer in terms of being able to get a shot off”: Stephen Curry explains why he admires the Nets MVP’s game while talking about their offensive abilities

Steph is on a poor stretch of form, though. He is averaging just 17 points across his last three games, with 29% FG shooting. However, that boils down to his poor shot selection more than good defense. When asked about the best defense he has faced in his career, though, #30 had three names.

Steph Curry names his brother as the best defender he has faced, says Seth knows his game

In a video for GQ, Steph went ‘undercover’ on various social media platforms to respond to comments and questions surrounding him. One of those questions was on his post from February 10, 2021. It read, “Be honest…Who played the best defense against you Steph?” The Golden State Warriors star responded, showering his brother with heavy praise.

“Ooh that’s a great question. Honestly my brother because he knows me so well. And there’s always that vibe of him disarming me when I’m out there cause I’m so proud to see my brother out there on the court — I kinda get lost in that moment. But outside of Seth, I’d probably say Tony Allen or Avery Bradley.”

Even though it sounds incredibly biased, this is the second time Steph has named Seth as the most “frustrating” opposition, citing his four steals on him during the Warriors outing vs Portland Trail Blazers in 2019. He also namechecked Tony Allen and Bradley, but left out Jrue Holiday this time. A man he called an “alien”.

Also read: “Don’t disrespect my marriage with Stephen Curry like that!”: Ayesha Curry puts an end to all the open relationship rumors that sparked in an Instagram post

Now reunited with his on-court brother Klay Thompson, Steph Curry will hope to end the regular season on top of the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors have four consecutive away trips up next on their calendar, starting with Memphis Grizzlies tonight.