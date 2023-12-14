“Fourth Major Incident”: Shams Charania Believes Draymond Green Will Need to Show the League Improvement Before He Can Return From Indefinite Suspension

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles in the first half of an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire) NBA: DEC 02 Warriors at Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520231202124

Draymond Green has been served with an indefinite suspension after swinging a punch at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday night. Many in the NBA community, including sports journalist Shams Charania, believe Green should seek help after being a repeat offender of such aggressive incidents. In a recent episode of the Run It Back podcast, Shams Charania interprets this indefinite suspension as a period of self-reflection for Draymond Green.

Advertisement

This is the second incident of Green getting into an altercation this season, just a month after the Warriors star choked Grizzlies center Rudy Gobert by the neck.

Given this was his fourth major incident, the league would expect Green to learn from this and return as a reformed player for the team. Adding his thoughts on the Draymond Green suspension, Charania said,

Advertisement

“Indefinitely means that [Draymond Green] needs to go through a process before he can get back on the court…It’s indefinite because he has to show the league that he’s learned from this, this is the fourth major incident.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RunItBackFDTV/status/1735316176329392578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In his previous flagrant fouls against Rudy Gobert, Green received a five-game suspension from the league. Ideally, Charania speculates that Green’s suspension should have been between 8 and 10 games, per his foul on Nurkic. However, given his repeated offenses and pattern of behavior, both the NBA and the Warriors organization believe that Green needs help to resolve his issues.

Green’s swing on Nurkic attracted several reactions from the league, including former Lakers player Nick Young. In an episode of The Undisputed, Young called out Green as a ‘cheap shot guy’ and for constantly targeting foreign and European players for his altercations in the league.

Steve Kerr might prefer JK even after Draymond Green’s return

Head coach Steve Kerr has created a successful dynasty and a winning environment for players to finish their career with the Warriors. Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry are the three cornerstones of the franchise, having helped the team win four championships over the past seven seasons.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RunItBackFDTV/status/1735318741200888117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shams Charania, however, thinks that Kerr might now have more of a reason to choose youngster Jonathan Kuminga over Draymond Green. After speculating the Warriors’ roster adjustments, Charania remarked,

“You have to make the best decision for the organization, and that means going with Jonathan Kuminga moving forward.”

When host Michelle Beadle asked if Kuminga would still retain this position after Draymond Green’s return, Charania replied with assurance, “1000%.” Given JK’s current game and his explosiveness in the paint, it will not be a shocker if Kerr goes ahead with Charania’s suggestions. Surely, Steph Curry needs a pair of skillful hands to help him win matches for the team, if they want to get through the regular season.