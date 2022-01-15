“I felt like it was the longest week of my NBA career, every 3 I took had the weight of the world on it because the countdown had begun”: Stephen Curry reveals the pressure he experienced during the games leading to his 3-point record

NBA superstar Stephen Curry gets candid about breaking the all-time 3-point record and the pressure he felt during the games leading to it.

One month ago, Stephen Curry created history, breaking the all-time record in 3-pointers made. The Warriors superstar surpassed Ray Allen. Curry torched this record in 789-games compared to Allen’s 1300 games.

If you tuned in during the final games leading to the record, you could feel the tension each time Curry attempted a shot from beyond the arc. It all began when the former unanimous MVP was sixteen 3s away from breaking the all-time record.

Curry would achieve this milestone at the basketball mecca, The Madison Square Garden in New York. During a recent interview with GQ, the reigning scoring champion reflected on the pressure he felt taking those final shots leading to the record.

The Warriors point guard admitted to having the weight of the world on him while he took those final shots leading to the record. However, as stated by Curry, he couldn’t have imagined a better place than the Garden to achieve the milestone.

Stephen Curry reveals the tension he felt in the final games leading to breaking the all-time 3-point record.

Curry will go down as one of the most influential players in the NBA’s history books. The three-time champion revolutionalized the game of basketball with his 3-point shooting. During a recent interview with publishing giant GQ, Curry reveals the pressure he felt while taking those shots as he etched close to making history.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotion. I felt like it was the longest week of my NBA career. Because of how much the record meant to me, how much had gone into it, my whole career. The last home game we had, everybody started talking about, “Oh, can I make sixteen 3s in the game before I get home?” Not saying that like it was funny, actually asking a legit question.”

Curry continued,

“Then every three I took had the weight of the world on it because the countdown had begun. So every game, every shot felt like it had a little bit more weight on it.”

The Warriors superstar admitted that there couldn’t have been a better place than the Garden to achieve this milestone, with Hall of Famers Reggie Miller and Ray Allen in the building.

“And I couldn’t write it any better, for it to be at the Garden and Reggie and Ray Allen to be in the building, and my family and all that. It was a different level of energy. You could predict that it was going to happen that night, but you couldn’t predict when, and I just enjoyed every bit of it once it went in. I showed my reaction—it was pure relief that I could finally celebrate and keep focused.”

Truly an ambassador of the game, Curry shifted the dynamics of the league all by himself.