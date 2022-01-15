Basketball

“I felt like it was the longest week of my NBA career, every 3 I took had the weight of the world on it because the countdown had begun”: Stephen Curry reveals the pressure he experienced during the games leading to his 3-point record

"I felt like it was the longest week of my NBA career, every 3 I took had the weight of the world on it because the countdown had begun": Stephen Curry reveals the pressure he experienced during the games leading to his 3-point record
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I felt like it was the longest week of my NBA career, every 3 I took had the weight of the world on it because the countdown had begun": Stephen Curry reveals the pressure he experienced during the games leading to his 3-point record
“I felt like it was the longest week of my NBA career, every 3 I took had the weight of the world on it because the countdown had begun”: Stephen Curry reveals the pressure he experienced during the games leading to his 3-point record

NBA superstar Stephen Curry gets candid about breaking the all-time 3-point record and the pressure…