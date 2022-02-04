“Frank Vogel finds it little surprising not finding Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis in the All-Star game”: The Lakers head coach believes the poor record of the purple and gold team might be the reason

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel responds to Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis not making the All-Star team this season.

The 2021-22 season has been a disappointing outing for the Lakers so far, barring a few positives. Though the 37-year old LeBron James continues to inspire us, the rest of the unit has failed in their roles. Once the favorite win the chip, the Jeanie Buss-owned team might not even make the playoffs.

Whether it’s the constant heat on Russell Westbrook, the injury-prone Anthony Davis, or the lackluster defense, with halfway through the season, the Lakers find themselves in a tight situation. The idea of assembling a super team of veterans hasn’t worked out so far for the Bubble champions.

With the All-Star Weekend around the corner, King James was once again the leading vote-getter, becoming the captain for the fifth consecutive time. Unfortunately, former multiple-time All-Stars Westbrook and Davis didn’t make it to the selection this season.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel admitted being surprised at the news but felt the team’s poor record was the biggest reason.

Frank Vogel gives his reaction when asked about Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis not making the ASG.

When we talk about Westbrook, the Lakers point guard has almost all the individual records in the NBA book barring a championship. Though many had their doubts about it initially, nobody thought that Westbrook’s marriage with the Lakers would go downhill from the go.

The nine-time All-Star has had the most hostile year, dealing with the hate and trolls. The former MVP’s shooting woes and turnovers continue to haunt him. During one game against the Pacers, Westbrook was benched in the final minutes, raising further eyebrows on his ability to deliver.

On the other hand, The Brow has not been himself since the 2020 Orlando Bubble. Though the former champion has been nothing but impressive off-late, his durability is a huge question mark.

This season will end AD’s streak of eight consecutive All-Star selections since 2014. Davis holds the record for the highest points (52-points) scored in an ASG.

During a press conference, when asked about the two former All-Star MVPs not being in Cleveland this year, Vogel had the following response.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook not making the All-Star team: “It’s a little surprising. I think obviously we feel like those guys should be on there.” Vogel then added the exclusions are “probably more indicative of our win-loss record.” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 4, 2022

Not being a part of the ASG this season may serve as a big wake-up call for Brodie and AD, who can turn it around for the Lakers from now.