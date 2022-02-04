“Fred VanVleet becomes only the 5th undrafted player to earn an All-Star selection!”: Raptors’ guard continues to build on his impressive resume, gets recognition from fellow players

Raptors’ Fred VanVleet earns his first All-Star selection, becomes the 5th ever undrafted player to make it to the All-Star team

It is official. Fred VanVleet is an NBA All-Star. Playing the way he has been this season, it would have been a shame if FVV didn’t get his first All-Star nod this season. This makes him the 8th ever player in the Raptors history to earn the honor.

Going undrafted in 2016, VanVleet worked his way up to get to where he is today.

Fred VanVleet 🎲 2016: Undrafted

2017: G-League Champion

2019: NBA Champion

2021: 54 PT Game (Most in Raptor History)

2022: ALL-STAR Keep Betting @FredVanVleet pic.twitter.com/f30uNyiY0E — Uninterrupted Canada 🇨🇦 (@UNCanada) February 4, 2022

VanVleet became the 5th ever undrafted player in NBA History to earn an All-Star nod(4th in modern history).

Fred VanVleet is an NBA All-Star. He becomes the 8th player in Raptors history to earn the honour and the 1st undrafted all-star since Ben Wallace in 2006. Remarkable accomplishment, can’t think of anybody more deserving of it. An all-time great story, and an all-time great dude. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 4, 2022

Fred VanVleet gets recognition from his fellow players for his first All-Star nod

After earning his first All-Star nod, Fred VanVleet was busy leading the Raptors over the Bulls for their 4th consecutive win. The game went into overtime, with VanVleet scoring 21 points, dishing 9 assists, and recording 2 steals.

He was recognized by his fellow teammates and other players on his first nod.

Two stars 🤩 Drake congratulated Fred VanVleet for making his first #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/AgMmlykjOz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 4, 2022

Kyle Lowry shows Fred VanVleet some love pic.twitter.com/ZdiAurjKcI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 4, 2022

Kendrick Perkins shouts out first-time All-Star Fred VanVleet. 👊 pic.twitter.com/r6jD7RSwsM — theScore (@theScore) February 4, 2022

Congrats to my brother @FredVanVleet on his All-Star selection. Always Bet on Yourself. pic.twitter.com/UfdvK7gdxP — norman powell (@npowell2404) February 4, 2022

Well, his hard work and dedication has paid off. When he started out, FVV claims he never wanted to be a fan favorite, and just wanted to earn the coaches’ respect. To be put into the game by the coaches, FVV considers it a huge honor.

Fred VanVleet says he never set out to be a fan favourite, that he always wanted the respect of his peers and coaches so to get in via the coaches means a lot. — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) February 4, 2022

This is just the starting point of an impressive career ahead for VanVleet. He has worked hard for it, and deserves each and every moment of the same.