Stephen Curry’s ‘Literacy Hero’ and Mother Sonya Curry, Who Fined Him $100 Per Turnover, Talk About Idols and Ideals

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry sat down with mother Sonya Curry to discuss her latest book, ‘Fierce Love’

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball talents we’ve seen. The way he’s revolutionized the game is unseen, and he’ll be forever immortalized for the same. Born into an NBA Family, Steph always has an insider’s look at the game. Watching his father, Dell Curry, play basketball while growing up pushed Steph towards the sport.

Another key reason why the Warriors superstar turned out to be the way he is is because of his mother. Sonya Curry is an educator and is also the President of the Christian Montessori School. Sonya raised her three kids, Steph, Seth, and Sydel, the right way.

She taught them the importance of reading and spread love for the same. Sonya played a key role in how the children turned out to be. In fact, even after Steph was in the NBA, he was schooled by his mom. She used to fine him $100 for every turnover after his 3rd turnover for the game.

Sonya Curry reveals her ‘Literacy Hero’ to Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry and his brand Underrated have a collaboration with Literati Book Club. They select a book every month as the book for the month. This time, it was Sonya Curry’s latest book, Fierce Love.

While talking about the same, Steph shared how Sonya was his ‘Literacy Hero’ growing up. She instilled a love for learning and reading in the Curry siblings. Talking on the same, Steph asked his mom about her Literacy Hero.

Sonya thought for a second, and then named her grandmother Evelyn. She talked about how she’d see her grandmother read a lot, even if it was just romance novels. She carried on and talked about how she grew up seeing the matriarchs in her family always have a book in their hands.

Growing up and seeing women around her read, inspired Sonya to pick up the habit as well. It’s a great thing she did, or else the Currys might not have been what they are today.

