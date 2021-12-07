“Stephen Curry was doubled at half-court, yet he beat the buzzer from the logo!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors’ superstar drains his second buzzer beater from deep in the last three quarters

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry moves to within 19 3s of Ray Allen’s record in style, as he drills a half-court pull-up

The Golden State Warriors are in an unprecedented situation this season. They have lost two of their last three games. They have two games at home before they head on a five-game East road trip. The game against the Orlando Magic might serve as a palate cleanser before they take on CJ McCollum and the Blazers on Wednesday.

To start off the game, Stephen Curry had three 3-pointers in the first quarter itself. The third one was a little fancier, as he pulled up from mid-court, to beat the first-quarter buzzer.

This is his second such buzzer-beater from the deep in the last two games. He had one to finish the third quarter against the Spurs as well.

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry beating the buzzer

Stephen Curry is hands-down the best shooter to pick up a basketball. He has revolutionized the game and shown how range shooting can be inculcated in your regular game.

Even though we are used to seeing him pull up from 30 feet away or beyond, it still surprises people when he does make them. NBA Twitter went wild after the Chef knocked down the half-court to end the quarter.

Crazy this is considered normal now 😂 — ✨SimplyJ (@YoExfavoriteN) December 7, 2021

Nobody ever owned the MVP race this hard ever before… — Emre Yamangil (@emreyamangil) December 7, 2021

Psycho Steph, incoming!! — 🦋 DIAMONDS ~N~ PEARLS 🦋 (@Pretepetals) December 7, 2021

Even though Steph probably makes the 3-point record on the road, there is still a very small glimmer of hope he would be able to achieve it at home. If Steph goes off for 10+ 3s in both the Magic and the Blazers game, Chase Center would be the one to witness history.