“NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Scottie Barnes playing vs the Phoenix Suns?” Toronto Raptors release injury report for their rookie ahead of matchup against Chris Paul and Co

Toronto Raptors injury report update reveals the availability of forward Scottie Barnes ahead of clash versus high-flying Suns.

Scottie Barnes has been punching above his weight this season. The 20-year-old is averaging an exceptional 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in just his first year in the league. His impressive displays have put him firmly in contention for the ROY award.

Scottie Barnes tonight: 23 PTS

12 REB

5 AST

7-13 FG

3-5 3P He overtakes T-Mac as the youngest Raptor with a 20/10/5 game in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/O1c8O028Dy — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 15, 2021

The Toronto Raptors are currently on a 6-game winning streak ahead of their game against the Phoenix Suns. In fact, the streak also includes impressive victories over fellow championship contenders Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz.

What is the current status of Scottie Barnes ahead of their matchup against the Phoenix Suns?

According to the latest Raptors injury report, rising star Scottie Barnes has been listed as ‘questionable’ with right knee soreness. This news is certainly will not please the Toronto faithful.

Scottie Barnes (right knee soreness) and Gary Trent Jr. (left ankle swelling) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Phoenix. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 10, 2022

While Fred VanVleet has taken all the spotlight by playing at an All-Star-type level, rookie Scottie Barnes has quietly grown into one of the most important members of the team.

One can expect forward OG Anunoby to take up some of the workload if Barnes ends up sitting out.

Despite the 6-game winning streak, the Raptors enter the contest against Phoenix clear underdogs. They definitely will need the services of Barnes to have some sort of chance against the high-flying Suns.

