“Fresh cut? Nah, LeBron James looks like a milk dud!”: Twitter can’t stop freaking out as billionaire hilariously experiments with shaving his head

LeBron James is arguably the greatest player not named Michael Jordan for most NBA fans.

This billionaire kid from Akron has set the standard for athletic performance and longevity in the NBA. Heading into his age 38 season, LeBron still looks primed to lead a Laker charge.

King James has not let age get the better of him. LeBron’s conditioning and durability are at an almost inhuman level all things considered. The Lakers star looks set to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader too in the coming months.

On a completely un-sporting note, one of LeBron’s points of criticism and ridicule was surrounding his hairline. James sported a shabby scruff of hair which he somehow retained despite years of abuse and cringe.

Not anymore, though. The latest footage to come out shows a clean-shaved LeBron James rocking just the beard.

And of course, NBA Twitter is in for a field day.

What are some of the reactions to LeBron’s new style?

Fans were of the opinion that LeBron James looks like a giant Milk Dud. Not that being called a Milk Dud is offensive to anyone.

Ain’t no way he finally gave it up — Kayvons Burner (@thibodeauxszn) September 20, 2022

— 6ix man (@TylerHerroCIub) September 20, 2022

Will a fresh cut also spring fresh fortune in La La Land. Well, that remains to be seen. With Summer camp fast approaching, LeBron sure must hope that this is merely the first of many changes around him from last year out.

