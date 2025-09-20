“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Moment”: LeBron James is Determined to Recreate Pixar’s Legacy After Retirement

LeBron James fans might not want to admit it, but at 40, the Lakers star has already contemplated retirement, and not just as an afterthought. On the bright side, he hasn’t hinted that it will be in the immediate future. Regardless, James is already positioning himself for life away from the NBA. The 21-time All-Star has dabbled in many different medians, but one specific venture has most of his attention.

LeBron didn’t become an athlete worth over $1 billion just from playing basketball. He found different avenues to capitalize on his name and skills in the business world. James’ creation of the media company Uninterrupted has become a global success. The company has birthed productions such as The Carter Effect, The Shop and Mind The Game Podcast.

In his brief time as an entrepreneur in the media landscape, James has created quite a name for himself. However, he isn’t content with where he currently stands. The 4 time NBA champion has bigger and loftier goals ahead for himself.

“I want to continue to build the greatest storytelling company,” James said on 360 With Speedy. “We’ve been putting that work in at Uninterrupted. We do all types of shows, and we do podcasts now.”

The growth that LeBron has seen within Uninterrupted has certainly brought him great pleasure. They aren’t just another sports media company, but have become a respected juggernaut within their space.

“When people want to come up with ideas, they think of us. They want to pitch it to us. That comes from that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air moment,” James said.

LeBron doesn’t just want to be a home for athletes to pursue media ventures. Similar to Will Smith and his hit television show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, James wants to become a home for creative ideas. He wants to build an sports entertainment empire like how Pixar did with animation in the 1990s and the early 2000s.

It has only been 10 years since Uninterrupted launched, but James is certainly reaching that goal. His co-founder, Maverick Carter, handles plenty of the company’s business operations, since LeBron has his hands full with basketball.

Among the high-level productions the company has worked on, one of its more acclaimed series is Netflix’s Starting 5. LeBron was one of the key players followed throughout the season along with Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis.

The show became a huge hit and received a renewal for a second season, featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaylen Brown.

James has proved that nothing he puts his mind to is unattainable. He may just be able to take Uninterrupted to the heights that he seeks.