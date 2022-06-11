“Kenny, I watched the Adam Sandler movie, you and Anthony Edwards were the best!”: Klay Thompson heaps praise on The Jet’s performance in LeBron James’ Hustle  

Hustle is the talk of the town. The LeBron James-produced film starring Adam Sandler and Kenny Smith is great! At least to Klay Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors have tied the series 2-2 and as they head back to the Bay area, they will do so with big smiles on their faces.

The NBA Finals are set to be a tight showdown with both teams trading equal blows. The next winner will be anyone’s guess. The Warriors were great tonight and as usual Klay Thompson made important shots.

Despite his stat line looking measly, his contribution towards the end of the game is what matters. He hit some very important shots towards the end of the fourth and thanks to him, the Warriors are looking good for the money.

At the end of his post-game interview with the NBA TV crew, Klay went out of his way to tell Kenny Smith about his great acting in Hustle!

Forget the #NBAFinals. The place you’ll find the biggest collection of NBA talent right now is #HustleNetflix https://t.co/Cu1kL4Zyqo — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 10, 2022

Klay Thompson praises Kenny Smith for his acting on Hustle, and gives a shout-out to Anthony Edwards!

Klay Thompson talked about his performance, his team, and how Steph Curry carries the Warriors team at times. He ended the conversation with how much he liked watching Kenny Smith on Hustle!

The movie is about the talk of the town. Produced by LeBron James and starring Adam Sandler, it is quite a thrilling watch. At its best, it is your typical sports movie. Inspirational.

It would seem Klay Thompson also watched the movie. And in his own words, Kenny Smith did a great job. He also gave a shoutout to Anthony Edwards.

Overall, the reception for the movie has been great. And judging by the answer, the Warriors must have watched the inspirational training montage to beat the Celtics today.

