Michael Jordan To Lose To LeBron James In A ‘Few Years’ Says Morris Chestnut

For decades, Michael Jordan has been widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. However, with LeBron James’ unmatched longevity and continued dominance, the debate has only grown louder. Recently, actor Morris Chestnut added his two cents to the conversation, claiming that LeBron is on track to surpass Jordan in the GOAT race.

Chestnut was on The Rich Eisen Show where this topic was brought up to him. In the presence of several people on set who don’t think LeBron is the greatest, Chestnut went on to explain what separates LBJ from Jordan.

The Like Mike actor took the discussion further away from the NBA GOAT debate. He claimed that LBJ is “the greatest athlete in American history.” That’s a tall claim to make considering the rich sporting history of the country where several men and women have achieved unfathomable feats.

However, Chestnut is confident people will soon see his point.

“This maybe the first time you’ve heard this but in the next few years people will say this,” he claimed. This implies that Jordan, who has been the GOAT of basketball for a long time will soon have to vacate his position. His take might be bold and even outrageous for some but it’s not entirely unfounded if we restrict its limits to just basketball.

Actor Morris Chestnut explains why he believes LeBron James is the greatest athlete in American history, and says Michael Jordan is the greatest champion in U.S. history. (🎥 The Rich Eisen Show/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/1NZMZffPx3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 22, 2025

At the age of 40, LeBron continues to go toe-to-toe with players nearly half his age. Despite playing in a fast-paced, physically demanding era, he has managed to attain a perennial All-Star status in the league. LeBron’s longevity is unparalleled and there isn’t a valid argument one can make against it. However, he isn’t the greatest champion the sport of basketball has ever seen.

That spot belongs to MJ with the likes of Bill Russell being in close competition. Outside of the greatest winner discussion, Chestnut’s claim about LeBron being the greatest athlete in American history can best be described as an emotionally driven comment. He does have a strong case to be labeled the greatest athlete in NBA history, but not across disciplines.

Since the actor went by longevity and physicality alone, it dilutes the debate. In a broad sense, athletes like Muhammad Ali, who went 56-5 in 61 fights while revolutionizing the sport and inspiring a global audience would be considered the greatest American athlete. But in basketball, it’s mainly LeBron and MJ for the pole position.