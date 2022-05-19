“From day 1, LeBron James knew how to involve teammates, something that Michael Jordan had to learn”: When Pistons legend Bill Laimbeer explained why The King was his GOAT pick

Back in 2020, former “Bad Boy” Pistons legend, Bill Laimbeer, stated that LeBron James was the “best player” to ever play the game.

The GOAT debate is one conversation that has no right or wrong answers. However, there are superstars in the league whose names are the most mentioned for this coveted title – LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

A few years back, former “Bad Boys” Piston legend, Bill Laimbeer had revealed his pick for the GOAT debate. Despite having played against a prime Jordan for the majority of his life, the 2-time NBA champ termed LeBron as “the best player.”

Back in 2020, during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take”, Bill claimed:

“I think LeBron is the best player who has ever played the game. He’s 6-foot-8, 285 pounds, runs like the wind, and jumps out of the gym.”

“I firmly believe LeBron James is the best basketball player in the history of the game”: Bill Laimbeer

Laimbeer, who was a 4-time All-Star during his playing days, further went on to explain why he selected The King over “His Airness” to give his nod for the GOAT title.

“More importantly when he (LeBron) came in the league, from day 1, he knew how to involve his teammates to win. That’s something that Jordan had to learn for a long time.

Now, if you go by championships, obviously, Michael Jordan has more championships. But I think LeBron in any generation would be doing what he’s doing right now all these years. At the end of the day, I firmly believe he’s the best basketball player in the history of the game.”

