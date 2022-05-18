“Marco Reus knows Stephen Curry is the real GOAT!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the soccer star picks the GSW MVP when asked to select between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

When given an option to pick between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, soccer star Marco Reus selected Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest guards in league history. With the virtue of being an 8-time All-Star, 7-time All-NBA player, 2-time MVP, and a 3-time champion, Steph is one of the most loved basketball players across the globe.

Now, Curry isn’t in contention with LeBron James or Michael Jordan for the GOAT title. However, the Warriors’ leader, today, is as big a name as the two legends.

Recently, soccer sensation Marco Reus was asked to pick between LBJ and MJ. The Borussia Dortmund star, without any hesitation, went on to say:

“Steph Curry”

NBA Twitter reacts as Marco Reus picks Stephen Curry when asked to select between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Reus knows balll🔥 — Slade (@SladeChillinHre) May 13, 2022

Reus knows who the real GOAT is — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) May 18, 2022

This is why Marco Reus is a legend — BlackieChan🇳🇬 (@ChelseaDrUmar) May 13, 2022

“MJ or LeBron?” “Steph Curry” Another reason Marco Reus is the goat https://t.co/vLoirsAxLi — naoya (@naoyak) May 13, 2022

