“Never Dawned On Me Not to Shake Their Hand”: Michael Jordan’s Graciousness Made Rival Pistons Star Go Against Team Wishes

The Detroit Pistons etched their names into the history books of the NBA in 1991 but for all the wrong reasons. Famous for being the Bad Boys, the Pistons team walked off the court before the final buzzer during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Chicago Bulls. Amidst the unprofessionalism, one of the Pistons stars, Joe Dumars, went against the team’s wish because of the graciousness of Michael Jordan.

A recent post from The Jordan Rules on X (formerly Twitter) shed light on Dumars’s perspective. The 2x champion revealed how his then teammates Bill Laimbeer and Isiah Thomas instigated the scenario to avoid shaking hands with the rivals. So, he claimed to only follow the decision of the core members of the Pistons roster.

Yet, Dumars didn’t entirely align himself with the team’s leaders. Apparently, MJ’s treatment of the Pistons in the years leading up to this moment played a key role in it. Thus, when the opportunity presented itself, he knowingly went against his team’s wish.

“It never dawned on me not to shake their hands…Every single time that we eliminated them, Mike found me, shook my hand, and whispered ‘Man, tough battle, great battles, good luck in the Finals, Joe’. So when we’re walking off I saw him, stopped, and said the exact same thing to him,” Dumars highlighted.

Dumars expressed his respect and admiration for the Black Jesus despite rivaling him for years in the East. Simultaneously, ethics and experience remained the major factors behind his decision-making amidst the humiliating 4-0 series defeat. Undoubtedly, it captured the essence of sportsmanship while re-establishing the league’s appreciation for Jordan at that time.

The instance consequently shaped the mindset of Michael Jordan

Jordan expressed his inner feelings toward the seemingly disrespectful act nearly three decades after its occurrence. In the 2020 documentary, The Last Dance, MJ let his emotions take over while reflecting on the moment. The 6x champion openly called out Thomas, stating, “There’s no way you can convince me he [Thomas] wasn’t an a******”.

At the same time, MJ never forgot the gesture from Dumars as he continued to hold him in high regard. During a 2003 interview, the 5x MVP took it even a step further, declaring, “He [Dumars] introduced certain tricks to make me expand on my talents as an offensive player, and that is why I consider him one of the best”.

The duality in his attitude toward the rivals captured his intentions of staying true to the beliefs of the game. Coincidently, it showcased the competitive spirit and sportsmanship of one of the best athletes of all time. Hence, these statements only add layers to his character while providing a glimpse into the NBA of the late 1980s and 1990s.