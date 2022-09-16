Gabrielle Union, who was once married before, laid out disadvantages to marrying 9 years younger, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union once opened up about the hilarious down sides that Dwyane Wade has to face for marrying someone 9 years older.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been flaunting their relationship on social media for several years now and rightfully so. The two are closing in on nearly a decade of marriage and seem to be in more love now than ever before.

Everything from videos detailing their love for one another to constant vacation pictures and clips, the Wades aren’t afraid to showcase their lavish and romantic lifestyle. While it’s all sunshine and rainbows currently, they actually had to go through quite a bit to get to this point.

Both Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were actually married before meeting each other. Gab was married to Chris Howard for 5 years and the Miami Heat legend was married to Siohvaughn Funches from 2002 to 2007. Their divorce settlement saw Funches receive $5 million.

Around the time Wade and Funches were going through their extremely public divorce, both Union and the former began seeing each other.

Also read: Dwyane Wade’s $19.7 million home is ‘more castle than mansion’

Gabrielle Union on dating someone 9 years younger in Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle Union having been a public figure before having even met Dwyane Wade has led to her constantly appearing on talk shows over the years. In a particular segment on The Ellen Show, the actress revealed the ‘downsides’ to dating someone who was 9 years older (as in the downsides for Wade being 9 years younger than her).

“The biggest [difference] is for music. I want the OJs to play at our wedding, he wants Young Jeezy. I’m like, ‘Oooo Patti LaBelle’ and he’s like, ‘Ariana Grande.’ We’re night and day. If we’re watching ‘Nashville’, one of our favorite shows, I might drift off. That’s one of the downsides of dating an older gal. we drift off.”

Of course this is all in good fun as indicated by the audience being forced to laugh. Currently, both Union and Wade are enjoying the latter’s retirement from professional basketball and vacations to Europe on yachts.

Also read: $40 million Gabrielle Union-Wade called out Simon Cowell for discrimination and took America’s Got Talent to court