“Gabrielle Union’s family was nervous that Dwyane Wade would take all her money”: Hollywood actress got over fears of getting duped for money by her first husband before Heat legend

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are quite the couple, both on and off the screen. But Gabby’s family didn’t always see it that way.

There are few couples that seem to be living it up in the limelight quite like D-Wade and Gabrielle Union. Union hasn’t been a regular on television or the silver screen for a while now.

Her husband, meanwhile, has debuted as a game show for TBS for a game called The Cube. He’s also taken over as a minority owner and shareholder of the Utah Jazz, home to his favorite disciple Donovan Mitchell.

All of this public activity means that both of them are in the spotlight for various reasons. Gabrielle is also earnest and forthright while sharing her own experiences with the public. She does it amazingly well both on television, and in written through her books.

Gabrielle Union’s family was nervous that Dwyane Wade would take all her money

Gabrielle Union is nearly 10 years older than her spouse. When she first got together with Dwyane Wade, this was already a man who’d been to the NBA Finals and won MVP.

So there was little doubt that D-Wade would rival, if not outright surpass her fame and her net worth. However, she had already had bad experiences when her first husband Chris Howard left her.

Gabby alleges that he took away some money from her in the process of the divorce and their separation. This was something her family members wanted her to be wary of, despite D-Wade’s fame.

Gabrielle made light of the situation on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, but it is indeed a problem for many rich people. They can’t really know who’s acting as their yes-men and who’s showering affection on them with ulterior motives for financial gain.

This is an affliction that a few NBA players themselves have had to go through. Many NBA fans will have heard how Brittany Renner groomed PJ Washington and eventually separated with an undisclosed child support fee.