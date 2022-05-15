“Game 6 Klay Thompson was out for blood, he didn’t even spare the elderly!”: NBA Twitter and Juan Toscano-Anderson can’t help but laugh as Warriors star commits hilarious hit-and-run

Clip is revealed of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, and Juan Toscano-Anderson can’t help but laugh heartily at it

Klay Thompson was nothing less than nuclear during Game 6 against the Grizzlies. Truly, even consecutive ACL and Achilles injuries fall short in front of the might of Game 6 Klay.

During this game, he had an incredible 30 points, 8 rebounds 2 assists, and 3 blocks, while shooting 50% from the field, and 57.1% from beyond the arc.

More than the numbers though, it was the look in his eye. From the very start of the game, it was immeasurably evident that the man came into the game not only ready to win, but also ready to kill. And it seems that the man almost managed it as well, right before the game.

An interesting little clip has emerged on NBA Twitter of the Splash Brother right before the game. And let’s just say, the fans just can’t stop laughing at it.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan left? This sh*t’s mine!”: Shaquille O’Neal explains how young stars need to draw from LeBron James’ example to take over NBA

Klay Thompson participates in a hit-and-run right before his Game 6 against the Grizzlies

That may subheading may look a little bit suspicious. But, we guarantee you, it is far worse than what it is… okay, maybe that isn’t quite the truth.

Well, how about we quit with the foreplay already, and just show you what we mean?

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

And as we said, Juan Toscano-Anderson was just one of the fans on this one.

This might be top 5 EVER https://t.co/8LHlBneJSG — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) May 15, 2022

Luckily it wasn’t the Grizz entrance… Dillon Brooks would’ve been like pic.twitter.com/GmSCJeVZKA — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 15, 2022

Doesn’t matter if you’re Young or old, Game 6 Klay waits for NO MAN! — Jason_M (@The_JasonM) May 15, 2022

Old man tried to “Dillion Brooks” Klay by attempting to dive into his chest — Gabriel Velez (@gabesstorytime) May 15, 2022

Truly, if there is anything that could ever show you the mentality this man came with, it is the utter disregard for the elderly. And if we’re being honest, at least in this specific context, we can’t help but love to see it.

Also Read: “LeBron James has a signature shoe worth $100K, LITERALLY made of gold and diamonds!”: When Lakers superstar celebrated had INSANE celebration for scoring achievement