“Gary, are you into Latinas?”: Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez attempts to catch Young Glove off-guard who has the perfect response

Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez engages in some banter with Warriors guard Gary Payton II ahead of the NBA Finals.

One of the most popular characters on the talk-show Jimmy Kimmel live, Guillermo made his annual appearance at the media day ahead of the NBA Finals. The Mexican native has gained immense popularity over the years, having one of the most inspiring stories.

From being a parking lot security guard to interviewing celebrities at the Oscars, Guillermo does complete justice to the term American Dream. Over the years, Guillermo has become a prominent personality during the NBA Finals, interviewing players.

His interactions with superstars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Garnett continue to have high recall value. Known to ask the most bizarre yet hilarious questions, Guillermo recently made his annual appearance at the NBA Finals media day.

Guillermo had Gary Payton II on his radar this time, with the latter being more excited to meet the comedian from the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Guillermo leaves Gary Payton II stumped during their interaction.

Currently recovering from his elbow fracture, Payton II, continues to be questionable for Game One. Nonetheless, the former G-league DPOY was present at the media day ahead of the Finals. Nicknamed after his father (Gary Payton), the Young Glove has been the surprise package for the Warriors this year.

The 6″3′ guard struggled for many years before finding a home in the Bay Area. GP2’s elite athleticism and defensive skills have made him a key component on the Warriors roster. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old suffered an injury during the second round of the playoffs against the Grizzlies, keeping him out.

According to recent reports, Payton II is expected to return for the Finals. However, his status remains questionable for Game One. Nonetheless, the Young Glove seemed in a playful mood during the recent media day ahead of the Finals, engaging in some fun banter with Guillermo.

While Guillermo continued doing a perfect job of putting players in a fix with his questions, one cannot deny GP2’s hilarious counter-back.

