“Stephen Curry will tell Bob Meyers ‘don’t let that man go nowhere and have him guarding me’”: Gary Payton II hilariously reveals the Warriors MVP’s reaction after their practice battles

Guarding Stephen Curry in the Warriors’ practice sessions has made Gary Payton II one of the best on-ball defenders in the league.

Guarding Stephen Curry is a nightmare for the majority of the league. To save themselves from a lot of embarrassment, no defender wants to be given the assignment of preventing the Warriors MVP from going on a scoring rampage.

However, one of his own teammates loves playing against the 2-time Warriors MVP. In his recent “The Players’ Tribune” article, Gary Payton II has revealed how he enters the Warriors gym with only one motive – guarding Chef Curry.

The GSW’s defensive guard wrote:

“We’d be playing pickup or whatever, and I would just murder guys. No mercy. Just murder, murder, murder. I didn’t hold anything back. Oh yeah — and every day it was like, “I’m guarding Steph. Gimme Steph. 30, please.” Every damn day. That was my thing. Not even a question. It was: 1) Walk into the gym. 2) Guard Steph. And with those matchups, I mean … he’s one of the best ever to do it. So, you know, sometimes he’d get me.

But I made sure it was never easy. I’d guard him just like I do everyone else — I’d use my hands, I’d bump him, I’d irritate him. And sometimes I’d get him. We’ve both won our fair share of battles.”

Gary Payton II hilariously reveals the aftermath of his battles with Stephen Curry

GPII further detailed how the 8-time All-Star, after their clash, would plead to Bob Meyers to not let Payton “go nowhere”.

“I always tell Steph, I tease him now, like: “Don’t ever let me change uniforms down the line and come get you. Don’t let that happen.” He just laughs. He plays along, though, too. We’ll see Bob Myers at the practice facility, and Steph will be like, “Don’t let that man go nowhere and have him guarding me in games. I don’t need that, Bob.” Hearing something like that from Steph? It means everything.

It means I’m doing exactly what I set out to do as a Warrior: stick around — and make an impact.”

Unfortunately for Curry, there is a huge possibility that the Warriors’ front office might have to let Young Glove go this coming offseason.

However, before worrying about Payton II’s spot on the next year’s roster, Curry and co. will hope he is able to rehab well in time and return to the lineup to help GSW in their quest of winning championship #7.