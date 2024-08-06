Gary Payton Finds Draymond Green’s ‘Aggressive’ Style of Play Completely Acceptable

The 90s were a remarkable era for the NBA, defined by relentless trash-talking and intense physicality that made the game incredibly compelling. Among the standout players of that time was Gary Payton, known for his fierce competitiveness. Reflecting on how the league has evolved, Payton praises Draymond Green for preserving that same gritty spirit in today’s NBA.

Advertisement

GP had an extensive discussion about the 90’s style of play being toned down by the league while appearing on The Players Club podcast. He felt that the league wanted to decrease all the talking and excessive physicality for more entertainment.

“The league wants to see more entertaining, that’s entertainment. They wanna see that… They don’t want the kids to be thinking they can go on the basketball court and do the same thing that their hero do in the NBA. So, they eliminate that. They eliminated trash-talking because they don’t want kids to think that that’s okay.”

Payton also felt the reason why the NBA implemented such drastic changes was to change the league’s influence on young kids and players. Which ultimately led him to praise the Golden State Warriors forward.

“You see with Draymond Green, my young guy. I don’t see nothing wrong with it… They need Draymond Green. Because he’s the facilitator, he’s the ball handler, he gets Curry going. He gets a lot of these players going because he gets players like my son, easy baskets.”

GP praised Draymond Green‘s aggressive play on the court, acknowledging how his intensity and drive keep the competitive spirit alive. At the same time, Payton noted the importance of balancing that aggression with a focus on team dynamics. He discussed Green’s on-court actions, highlighting both his impactful moments and areas where a more team-oriented approach could be beneficial.

The four-time NBA champion, despite being an undersized forward, was a great facilitator who always looked for his open teammates or back-door cuts to the rim. The Sonics legend also expressed his admiration for ‘The Dancing Bear’s’ defense.

Green gets into the opposing player’s faces with his aggression on the defensive end which ultimately leads to easy points for his teammates. And it was Green who would get his teammates going, something Payton found was necessary.

Draymond Green’s ejections and suspensions

While Payton was all praises for Green, he pointed out one certain drawback to his game. The Warriors forward often forgets how badly his team needs him on the floor. The 6’6 forward tends to get carried away with the flow of the game, losing control over his emotions and getting ejected.

Green has consistently topped the league in both technical fouls and fines, securing his position as the player with the highest tally in these categories. Last season, he once again led the league in ejections and technical fouls, underscoring his reputation for fiery play. He faced ejection four times this past season while serving a lengthy suspension after physically assaulting Jusuf Nurkic.

Green’s absence ultimately did harm the Warriors and their season record, while also leaving Stephen Curry to fend for himself on the court.

While GP did give Green his seal of approval, he also wanted the Michigan State product to put his team and fellow players ahead of him every once in a while.