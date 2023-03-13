“Anthony Davis Scoring 16 Without LeBron James Is Unacceptable”: Shannon Sharpe Blasts the Lakers Big Man For 17/16 Outing in Loss vs Knicks

February 11, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and forward LeBron James (right) watch from the bench against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With LeBron James sidelined with a foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers have been doing pretty well. Before yesterday night’s clash, the Anthony Davis-led Lakers managed to record 4 wins in 6 games.

After going on a 3-game win streak, the LA-based franchise looked to close out their final game of the 5-game homestand with a win against the New York Knicks. However, in an action-packed bout, that went down to the wire, Julius Randle and co. grabbed a 112-108 win.

In the 2nd game since his return, D’Angelo Russell recorded a staggering 33 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Brow had a huge 17-point, 16-rebound double-double.

“Anthony Davis needs to put up 28 points and 15 rebounds on a nightly basis”: Shannon Sharpe

17 points and 16 rebounds is a great stat line. However, according to Shannon Sharpe, AD can’t afford to put up such “Nick Claxton-type” numbers in James’ absence.

In the latest episode of “UNDISPUTED”, the former NFL star stated that the former Kentucky Wildcat needed to elevate his game to at least 28 points & 15 rebounds per night. Attacking the 6-foot-10 forward’s recent performances, the 54-year-old said:

“AD needs to be 28 and 15 on a nightly basis in order to give you a great chance in order to win. That should be the expectation. 14, 15, or 16 points and 15 rebounds for 2nd tier player, okay fine. Anthony Davis is supposed to be a piece you build your franchise around and take you to heights that you normally couldn’t get to without a player like himself. For him to have an 8-point, 9-rebound game or for him to give you a 16/15 when LeBron is out, is just unacceptable.”

The Lakers drop to 11th in the West after a 112-108 loss to the Knicks: “AD needs to be 28 and 15 on a daily basis. For him to give you a 15 with LeBron out is unacceptable.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/nij6xUhCwO — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 13, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers fall down to the 11th seed

After going up as high as 9th in the standings, the Purple & Gold fell down to the 11th seed in the West. With a 33-35 record, Darvin Ham’s boys are now 2 games away from falling to the 13th spot.

Only 14 games remain before the end of the Lakers’ regular season. With still no timeline for King James’ return, Davis will have to turn it up a notch in order to help his side clinch a playoff berth.

