Gary Payton Recounts How His Father’s Influence Sparked His Passion for Basketball

Gary Payton, known as “The Glove,” earned his nickname for his exceptional skill in stealing the ball from opponents with relentless precision. Renowned for his fearless defensive style, Payton cemented his legacy as one of the greatest defensive guards in NBA history. Recently, the Hall of Famer reflected on his passion for basketball, attributing his initial interest to his father, who played a crucial role in inspiring his career.

Making an appearance on The Players Club podcast, Payton revealed what made him fall in love with the game. As a kid, GP loved being outside in the playgrounds, often playing cops and robbers.

A physically active kid, Payton recalled how his father installed a basketball rim on a tree outside his house. This was after Gary’s elder brother, Greg Payton, started playing basketball in high school. Watching his brother play and shoot hoops outside his house ignited Gary Payton’s passion for basketball.

However, he often found himself frustrated by not getting the ball as much as he wanted. In his younger days, this frustration would lead him to run inside, crying and upset, to his father. It was his father’s tough-love approach that motivated the future Hall of Famer to refine his skills and eventually surpass his brother on the court.

“My father put a basketball hoop in front of the house on a tree. I was out there and they were keeping the ball away from me and I started crying a lot. Running in there to get my father and my father got really upset about that. He was like, ‘Look, I’m not going to go out there. You better learn how to play the game and then beat them.’ And I took that to heart.”

That was all it took for Payton to wipe his tears and replace them with sweat while working on his game on the court. The Supersonics legend worked extensively on improving his skills, and soon he became a household name in Oakland.

Gary Payton: A legend in Oakland

Payton was the second overall pick in the 1990 NBA draft. Having played 17 years in the league, GP had one of the more successful careers out of his draft class. He not only won an NBA championship in the twilight years of his career but earned a spot on the list of the best defenders in league history.

However, before making it big in the league, GP’s skillset made him somewhat of a local celebrity in Oakland.

“I started playing the game and I got really good. And then all of a sudden I started getting good and everybody started noticing me in Oakland and it took off from there. And then I started becoming that player that everybody wanted to have on their team as we go to the playgrounds.”

‘The Glove’ soon went on to attend the Oregon State University. After his four-year stint in college, Payton went on to become one of the most decorated basketball players in Oregon State’s history. And eventually becoming an icon in the NBA.