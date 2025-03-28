“You Not Finna Have Me Living On The Streets”: Shannon Sharpe Profusely Rejected Michael Jordan’s ‘$50000 A Hand’ Gambling Offer

Unlike most athletes, Michael Jordan didn’t reserve his competitive fire for just the basketball court. Whether it was golf, cards, or even pitching pennies, MJ’s desire to win is unmatched. His obsession with competing, paired with his love for gambling, has become a part of his legendary persona. For MJ, having fun is dominating- one cannot exist without the other.

Advertisement

While the attitude might appeal to those who have the same mindset, people like Shannon Sharpe are sceptical about hanging out with him. On a recent episode of Nightcap, the NFL legend revealed that he once turned down an offer to play cards with MJ.

He knew better than to sit down with one of the most notorious high-stakes gamblers of all time. He said, “You know, [for] Jordan’s game, you got to come there with at least $100k or $200k in cash.” That number wouldn’t even put a dent in the billionaire’s net worth, but for Sharpe, every penny mattered.

“I was like, no. Bro, you not finna have me living on the streets. I love my house. It ain’t [like] yours, but I ain’t trying to keep up with you. I don’t play no $5000 or $50000 a hand. Hell no,” Sharpe told the Bulls legend. Although he made a clever choice by not engaging with Jordan’s gambling invitation, if he did play, Sharpe would’ve had some legendary stories to tell.

The NFL legend was selling himself short while telling the story on his podcast. He’s a former athlete and has been a very successful media personality for a long time, it’s hard to believe that he doesn’t have $100k to burn through every once in a while. Regardless, his decision to protect his money can’t be blamed.

Shannon Sharpe was surprised to find out that Michael Jordan knew him

There’s always been a mystique around MJ. From his NBA triumphs and billionaire status to his ability to stay under the radar, he almost feels mythical. Those lucky enough to meet him often share the same jaw-dropping stories. Even Sharpe, who has met MJ a few times, still reacts with the same disbelief every time.

Sharpe still remembers his first encounter with the Bulls legend. During a conversation with legendary comedian Andrew Schulz on Club Shay Shay, he said that MJ ‘levitates,’ as it doesn’t seem like his feet are touching the ground. So, when he saw him for the first time in an elevator, he was shocked.

What added the cherry on top was being acknowledged by MJ himself. After Sharpe introduced himself, Jordan casually responded, “I know who you are, brother.” The NFL legend said that the moment holds a permanent place in his heart.