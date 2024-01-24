“How I’m Gone Be With Savannah James!”: LeBron James Shares Heartwarming Future Plans With Wife

Jan 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and wife Savannah James attend the game between the Southern California Trojans and the Washington State Cougars at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James leaves no opportunity to heap praise and shower love on his wife Savannah James. The four-time MVP often reshares his wife’s posts and showcases his admiration for her. On Wednesday, James added another post to his endless list of public displays of affection for his wife.

The Lakers superstar shared a reel and captioned it,

“How I’m gonna be with Savvanah!”

twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1750084951461273728

In the reel, an older woman is seen dancing in a restaurant booth and nudging her husband, who snaps and tells her to stop annoying him while he’s eating. He tells her if she’s not hungry, she can leave the booth and wait in the car before trying to finish his meal. As soon as he’s finished telling her off, the woman continues dancing and nudging her husband. The video is captioned,

“69 years and still driving him crazy!”

instagram.com/reel/C0y7cp0vYum/

James implied that he will continue annoying Savannah for as long as they are married. She matched his energy and reposted James’ story with the caption,

“If this ain’t our vibe [I don’t know what is]! Mad aggy (aggravating)!”

twitter.com/NBABigFan35/status/1750120405229007002

Savannah confirmed that James tries his best to annoy her, and even if she snaps at him, he continues to nag. The couple perfectly match each other’s energy.

Savannah and LeBron James’ relationship timeline

LeBron James met his wife, Savannah, in 2002. The two attended different high schools in Akron, Ohio, but shared friends. James asked his friend for Savannah’s number, but she declined. In a 2017 interview with Cleveland Magazine, Savannah revealed,

“I’m like, ‘Um, nope. I’ll take his number. One day I’m sitting around, I was probably bored or something, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let’s see.'”

They hit it off and started dating soon after. In 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron James with the top pick in the NBA draft. Only six months later, Savannah, still in high school, found out she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. She was scared, but James was composed and supported her. Savannah revealed,

“I was thinking, ‘What am I going to tell my parents? What’s going to happen to his career? I was very scared. I was bawling. But he said: ‘It’s not going to slow me down, and it’s not going to slow you down. We’re going to keep doing what we have to do.'”

In October 2004, she gave birth to their son, LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny James. While James continued his ascend to the top of the NBA, Savannah stayed out of the spotlight. In June 2007, the couple welcomed their second child, son Bryce James.

instagram.com/p/CTzk1kQlHow/

2011 was an arduous year professionally for James. He was crucified all year long for creating the Miami Heat superteam before losing in the NBA Finals to the Dallas Mavericks, where he performed poorly. Savannah stood like a rock beside James through this tumultuous time. He proposed to Savannah on New Year’s Eve to end the year on a happy note. The couple stayed engaged for 19 months before tying the knot in September 2013. Thirteen months later, Savannah and LeBron welcomed their third child, daughter Zhuri.

The couple have been together for 21 years and have built a family and an empire together. James has never embarrassed Savannah by getting into scandals and affairs. He’s always hyped up Savannah since he’s been in the spotlight and has praised her for her sacrifices as he dominated on and off the court. As clichéd as it sounds, LeBron and Savannah are couple goals.