“Gary Payton Will Talk About Your Mama and Grandmama”: Shaquille O’Neal Revealed How His Lakers Teammate’s Mother Saved Him From A Whooping

Trash-talking threads a fine line between the personal and the professional. Often, that line is overstepped and perhaps no one crossed it more often than Gary Payton. Recently none other than Shaquille O’Neal spoke about the time he nearly got into a fight with the Glove and was only stopped by the latter’s mother.

Of course, Shaq is no stranger to the art of trash-talking. Not only is Shaq skilled at talking trash, but he also played with perhaps the greatest exponent of the art, Kobe Bryant. However, Shaq recently revealed that Payton was no slouch himself.

Shaquille O’Neal detailed Payton’s legendary provocations

Asked about who was the better trash talker, him or Gary Payton, Shaq did not hesitate before naming his former teammate. Shaq revealed what made the Glove such an excellent trash-talker was his absolute no holds barred approach. He would talk about your girlfriend, your woman, your mother, anyone. What separated Payton and Shaq was intent, Shaq was playful with his jibes but Payton meant everything he said.

Shaq said: “Gary can talk about your mama, your grandmama, and he won’t apologize and he’ll keep bringing it up”. Payton often drove players to such extremes. Such a brutal approach was effective too. Once, Shaq himself was close to brawling with Payton and was only stopped by the latter’s mother. ” I wanted to fight Gary one game but Mama Payton gave me this look,” said the Big Diesel.

Payton’s Year with the Lakers

Shaq and Payton would end up playing together later. In the 2003-04 season, Payton would join the L.A Lakers from the Milwaukee Bucks. In addition to Payton, the Lakers would sign Karl Malone. The two joined a team already possessing Kobe and Shaq, making them on paper, a strong team.

Payton played second fiddle to the duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaq throughout the season. Hampered by tactical decisions, GP had a sub-par year though he started all 82 games. The Lakers were a dominant force all year, despite Malone, Kobe, and Shaq being injured often. Having breezed through the season and playoffs, they faced off against the Detroit Pistons. Despite being the heavy favorites, the Lakers eventually lost in five games. Thus bringing Payton’s time with the gold and purples to an unfortunate end.