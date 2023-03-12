“Proud Of My Baby”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex-Wife Shaunie Takes To IG To Shower Shaqir O’Neal With Praise

June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has quite the gene pool when it comes to having children who are clearly genetically predisposed to making it in the world of athletics. Shareef O’Neal paved the way for his siblings as he’s currently in the G-League trying to make it to the NBA after playing for the Lakers during last year’s Summer League.

Shaqir, Shaq and Shaunie O’Neal’s second son, seems to be following his in older brother and of course, legendary father’s footsteps. He started off his journey through high school hoops as a member of Crossroads HS in California before he would transfer to Union Grove for his senior year in Georgia.

After having been redshirted his freshman year of college in 2021-22, he’s officially taken to the floor for Texas Southern University. His debut on November 7th as a sophomore saw drop his first buckets as a collegiate athlete against UCF.

Shaunie O’Neal celebrates her son’s achievement at TSU

Texas Southern University played Grambling State yesterday and beat 61-58 to deny them any opportunity of securing themselves a place in the NCAA Tournament. Them winning the SouthWestern Athletic Conference Tournament had the team quite excited, which included Shaqir O’Neal hoisting the trophy post-win.

Shaunie O’Neal, as any mother would, made sure she let her son know just how proud she was of him. She would take to her Instagram story to post a picture of her son holding up the trophy while close to the net, in celebration.

In the 20 games that Shaqir O’Neal has played for the Texas Southern Tigers, he’s averaged 1.4 points in 7.3 minutes played per game. He’s currently shooting 25% from the field and boasts a 73.3% free throw percentage.

The last time he took to collegiate hardwood was against the Alcorn State Braves on February 28th of this year. He would play just 2 min and the only state he’d record would be a turnover. While he is a gifted athlete with a long frame and two-way potential, he’s prone to making silly mistakes on both end of the floor.

