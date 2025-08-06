“Gave Joel Embiid an Extension”: Celtics Legend Blames Daryl Morey For Sixers’ Problems

The NBA regular season is more than two months away, but already there’s trouble in the City of Brotherly Love again. The Philadelphia 76ers were expected to be a contender last year, but instead they were the most disappointing team in the league as they finished 24-58. Free agent signee Paul George was a major bust, Joel Embiid played only 19 games, and the rest of the roster seemed to be snakebit, too.

Next season is already looking dicey as well, as Embiid, the 2023 MVP, is reportedly having trouble getting back on the court and could be in danger of missing the beginning of training camp, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Kendrick Perkins spoke about the Sixers’ problems on the latest episode of Perk Unplugged, and after his guest Rashad Phillips suggested that the Sixers should trade both Embiid and George, Perk took things one step further.

“I would hit the reset button all across the f****** board,” Perk said. “And it’s not just with trading Joel Embiid and Paul George, because I’m with you on that, but I’m also hitting the reset button on who actually paid those guys and jumped the gun.”

“It’s time to clean house in the front office,” he continued. “Let’s be real here, man. Daryl Morey has not done a great job. Daryl Morey knew about these injuries and what Joel Embiid was dealing with. Daryl Morey gave Joel Embiid an extension.”

Criticizing Morey for that move isn’t just hindsight being 20/20, because that three-year, $192.9 million extension made little sense at the time. Embiid has battled injury issues throughout his career and after suiting up for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, his knee was so far gone that he didn’t play his first regular season game until mid-November.

Morey also dragged out the Ben Simmons situation and then alienated James Harden so badly that he flew to China to set the record straight and demanded a trade. His signing of George has been a total flop, as PG-13 had the worst season of his career last year and still has the Sixers on the hook for three more years and just under $162 million.

The Sixers really could use a fresh start, but they may find it difficult to find someone willing to take on Embiid and/or George’s inflated salaries. If they can, though, there’s an extremely promising young core in place.

Tyrese Maxey is an All-Star. Jared McCain was on track to win Rookie of the Year before tearing his meniscus in December. Quentin Grimes had a career year and third overall pick VJ Edgecombe looked like a star in his Summer League debut.

The pieces are in place for a bright future in Philly, but is Morey the guy that can put it all together? Perkins said of Morey, “This blood is on your hands,” and he’s absolutely right. Morey has done a good job of finding young talent but his missteps when it comes to signing high-priced veterans overshadows that. If the Sixers want to set themselves up for future success, they should find a way to get out of the Embiid/George/Morey business.