Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs Los Angeles Clippers? Miami Heat releases ankle injury update for Jimmy Buckets ahead of the clash against Paul George and co.

Ahead of their clash against Paul George and the Clippers, the Heat release an ankle injury update for Jimmy Butler ahead of Thursday night’s clash.

The Miami Heat have had an incredible start to the 2021-2022 campaign. With Jimmy Butler putting up MVP-like numbers, Bam Adebayo igniting a stellar defense, Tyler Herro having a breakout performance off the bench, Miami is one of the deadliest teams in the league.

After winning 7 out of their first 9 contests, the Heat have now lost back-to-back games. After losing 113-96 against the Nuggets on Monday night, Butler and co. fell to a LeBron James-less LAL on Wednesday night. An action-packed thriller overtime contest that witnessed a staggering 33 lead changes and 14 ties, ended up the 2020 NBA champs grabbing their much-needed 120-117 win.

Unfortunately for the Heat, around the 4:11-minute mark, Jimmy went down with a hurting ankle. And later, around the 1:19-minute mark, came in a lock-up with Wayne Ellington. Even though the forward played out the first quarter, he didn’t return for the remainder of the game.

#MIAvsLAL INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 11, 2021

Jimmy Butler listed as “day-to-day” with an ankle sprain against the Clippers

During the postgame press conference, when Erik Spoelstra was asked about Butler’s ankle, all the head coach have to say was:

“We’ll just have to wait and see tomorrow.”

Erik Spoelstra did not have much on Jimmy Butler’s ankle. “We’ll just have to wait and see tomorrow,” Spoelstra said. The Heat is right back at it against the Clippers on Thursday night. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 11, 2021

Even though Butler’s injury didn’t seem very severe, it is highly unlikely that Butler would have recovered from his sprained ankle injury in less than 24 hours. While the Heat hasn’t listed Butler out yet, we could very well be seeing him ride the bench.

With a 7-4 record, the Heat still has 3 road games left before they fly down to Miami for a short 2-game homestand. Currently placed 5th in the East, Spoelstra’s boys will hope to grab a few wins and rise up in the standings.