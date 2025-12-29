“Get Back on Defense Then”: Paul Pierce Sees No Issues With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Windmill Dunk Against Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return to basketball was quite an eventful night. The two-time MVP didn’t waste any time making his presence felt. In addition to a dominant performance, Antetokounmpo sparked controversy over his last-minute dunk while the time was expiring. Although many people had an issue with his decision, NBA legend Paul Pierce didn’t.

December 27 featured a matchup between two Central Division rivals. The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls went toe-to-toe for the majority of the game until the Bucks’ lead was too much to overcome in the fourth. Despite being seven points ahead with only seconds remaining on the clock, Giannis took flight for a windmill dunk.

That basket would spark an altercation between both teams. Both sides cleared their benches once the final horn rang, resulting in a bit of a squirmish.

Since that incident took place, many people have begun sharing their opinions on the matter. Plenty of people believe it was a foul move from Giannis. Three-time NBA champion Danny Green sides with those folks.

“I like that [Giannis] is just saying f*** it, and he just wants smoke with anybody, but this is not the game,” Green proclaimed on the No Fouls Given podcast.

Although the Bulls are higher than the Bucks in the standings, they are not a contender in the East. If this dunk came against the New York Knicks, it would have certainly sent a message. That message doesn’t come across the same against a team like the Bulls.

Despite Green’s outlook on the matter, he isn’t completely against Antetokounmpo’s approach as long as his attitude remains the same.

“If you’re gonna keep this energy with everybody, I’m all for it,” Green said.

Pierce listened to his co-host’s opinion attentively. However, when it was his turn to speak, he didn’t sing the same tune that Green did.

“I like that,” Pierce confessed. “Get back on defense then. It’s still time on the clock.”

Dribbling out the clock has always been one of the unwritten rules of basketball. Antetekounmpo is certainly not the first person to go against the grain and experience the consequences for his actions. Notoriously, Lance Stephenson did the same thing vs Raptors, which led to a big altercation with DeMar DeRozan and PJ Tucker.

Regardless, as long as time is on the clock, Pierce believes anything is fair game. The difference in this situation is that most players are just trying to pad their stats; Giannis had different intentions with his dunk.

“I’ve been 13 years in the league. If we keep on losing, probably half of the team is not going to be here. We’re not going to make the playoffs. If a [windmill dunk] is what has to happen for everybody to wake up and understand we’re fighting for our lives, so be it,” Antetokounmpo said following the game.

The Bucks are currently 13-19, which is good for 11th in the East. They are out of not just the playoffs but the Play-In picture. In a few months, we may look back at this moment as the turning point in the Bucks’ season.