“Jimmy Butler has shown more heart this game than Ben in his whole career”: Sixers fans express their misery to the news of Philly choosing Simmons over Heat star

It now makes no sense at all but the Sixers had their reasons to choose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler back in the day.

Not too long ago, in this very world, the Philadelphia 76ers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler. In fact, they practically picked Josh Richardson, Al Horford, and Tobias Harris over the former Timberwolves forward in the 2019 off-season.

In 2019 the Sixers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler. He was younger and seen as having a higher ceiling. A lot of franchises would’ve done the same. That decision has loomed large over both the Sixers and Heat ever since—especially during this series. https://t.co/Ecu04UispJ — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 11, 2022

Now as things stand the very same guy might see them through the 2022 Playoffs’ Eastern Conference Semi-finals. And it even won’t be his first successful run with the Heat this season. They were the Conference champions in his very first season with the club and just lost the 2020 Finals to LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ Lakers. Meanwhile, for the Sixers, Ben, himself left this year mid-season for the Brooklyn Nets.

Imagine where the Sixers would have been, had they decided Butler over Simmons. But it seemed like an easy choice for them to keep their 22-year-old 6’11 guard who could excel at both ends of the floor and trade Jimmy to sign Horford and Richardson and also have the cap space to give Harris more money.

They did that. And they haven’t gone past the second round since, despite finishing at the top of the table last season. So, quite rightfully, Sixers fans are pissed about the decision their front office made that’s still haunting them.

Jimmy Butler arguably has been the best player in this playoffs. 28.3 PPG (3rd)

7.6 RPG

5.6 APG

2.2 SPG (1st)

54/37/82% He is the only player averaging 25 points on 50% shooting. pic.twitter.com/uT0ZRuw8vC — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 11, 2022

Choosing Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler will haunt Joel Embiid and Co till eternity

Keeping aside his and Heat’s first-round dominance over the Hawks, the former Bulls forward is also averaging around 27.5 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals per game against the Sixers.

He has the chance to send his former team straight out of the Playoffs as the Heat, having a 3-2 advantage in the series and leading Game 6 at 72-56 with under 3 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly as we speak.

Jimmy is leading the game in scoring with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and a block. And none of it is sitting well with the fans in the building or on the internet.

Ben has never been able to shoot. Ever. Prob never will. Jimmy is clutch with versatility and work ethic. I never understood the choice. pic.twitter.com/vhlJjdXBzz — Steve Berkowitz (@steveberkowitz) May 11, 2022

Jimmy Butler picking them apart. He could hav been 76er today but they picked Simmons 😂🤣😂🤣 — Pat Porada (@number1_angie) May 13, 2022

The 76ers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler. What could have been… — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 13, 2022

No fight and that starts with the coach. I can’t believe we let Jimmy walk to keep Ben Simmons. Butler has shown more heart this game than Ben has shown in his whole career. I’m sad — Pete Lutus (@petes___tweets_) May 13, 2022



