“Get Down the Hill”: LeBron James’ Crucial Advice to Young Hoopers Emerges

Every youth basketball player could use some tips and pointers when it comes to learning the game. And who better to learn from than one of the greatest of all time? In a recent clip posted online, LeBron James was seen giving crucial advice at his youth camp, focusing mostly on his patented spin move that has become a signature.

If you’ve been watching LeBron throughout his legendary career, then you know that his spin move is one of his best tricks in the bag. For a guy who’s 6’9” and 250 pounds, he has amazing footwork and can cover a lot of ground in an instant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend regularly uses the move, especially when bigger players are switched onto him.

That’s why LeBron recently imparted his wisdom to a group of young players about the signature move. He advised them to get downhill after the spin and finish with a layup rather than settling for a fadeaway jump shot.

“You gotta spin down the hill so you can lay the ball up. I don’t want the spin out of here to have y’all shooting fadeaways. Y’all spin like this, you know, all out here. Y’all spin, get down the hill, so you can finish the left. Both sides,” Lebron professed, as seen on an Instagram clip.

It’s sound advice that any basketball coach would love to hear. The highest-percentage shots in the game usually come closer to the basket. On the other hand, fadeaway jump shots are among the most difficult attempts to make. Funnily enough, this was similar to what LeBron explained to his son, Bronny, earlier this year.

James coaching his son Bronny during the Summer League

Maybe LeBron didn’t literally show Bronny how to do his spin move like he did at his youth camp, but he was caught on a mic earlier during Summer League offering some midgame advice to his son. Specifically, he urged Bronny to go downhill more. “More. More. Get downhill more,” LeBron shouted from his seat, according to Fadeaway World.

LeBron also told his son when to pull up, as well as when he should be knocking down an open jumper. All to help Bronny better recognize when to shoot and what type of shot to use. “Pull-up. Going right, that’s a pull-up… Knock it down!” LeBron barked.

All in all, it’s great to see the father trying to help his son get better during a real game. Yet the odds seemed stacked against Bronny at this point. He may develop into a decent player someday, but for now it’s hard to believe he’s on the Lakers for any reason other than being LeBron’s son.

It’s not a bad thing that Bronny is LeBron’s son. In fact, it’s the perfect situation for him at this stage of his career. He doesn’t have to worry about being cut, and he can continue to improve in the shadows while receiving advice on how to get better from one of the GOATs.