“Get Him For $5 Million”: NBA Insider Names One Player Who Can Ensure Lakers Winning Another Title

With the bulk of the free agents available in the 2025 offseason no longer on the market, the Los Angeles Lakers will feel lucky to have capitalized on one of the bigger fish in Deandre Ayton. Unfortunately, besides the former top overall pick, they have struck out in their attempts to add figures to their supporting cast. It may appear a harsh statement but Los Angeles isn’t believed to have the talent to compete for an NBA championship. That could change with one potential free agent who could flip the script for the purple and gold.

Los Angeles is home to a plethora of stars. As a result, the team has always been in the business of adding the biggest names in the sport. They will hope to use that to secure a key player from the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal, who most likely will be on the open market soon.

The three-time All-Star has received a great deal of criticism during his tenure with the Suns. He has failed to live up to expectations, averaging no more than 18.5 points per game in either of his two seasons with the team.

It doesn’t help that he is on contract for $53.6 million this season and $57 million next year. Assuming the Suns stretch his deal and buy him out, his value as a player will increase significantly. The price point for Beal will become much more desirable for teams across the league. NBA insider Jason McIntyre views the Lakers as the best option for Beal.

“When the Suns get rid of Bradley Beal, the Lakers can get him for $5 million,” McIntyre said on FS1’s The Herd. “Bradley Beal is the missing piece.”

After the Lakers’ starting five, the rest of their depth takes a significant hit. Their secondary shooting guard is between Jordan Goodwin and Dalton Knecht, meaning their lack of offensive creation would require one of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves to be on the court at all times. That wouldn’t be the case if they had Beal.

The question then becomes, will Beal be able to co-exist with Doncic and James? After all, he struggled to find his footing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. With JJ Redick at the helm of the Lakers, he will surely devise a plan that will put Beal in ideal situations. McIntyre doesn’t just think the trio would succeed; he guarantees it.

“You can just go ahead and get the parade ready for the Lakers if they get Bradley Beal,” McIntyre proclaimed.

Beal could certainly help the Lakers, but to consider him the missing piece is a bit of a bold take. The addition of Beal doesn’t solve all of their problems. They would still lack perimeter defense after losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets.

Lakers’ paint defense, meanwhile, still has flaws despite signing Ayton. The 26-year-old big man has never had a reputation as an elite or even solid rim protector.

In a Western Conference as loaded as it is, the Lakers would frankly need more than just Beal. It would be a great addition, but not enough to call for a parade months before the season begins.