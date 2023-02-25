Having Gained 4000% Profit From Zoom, Andre Iguodala Once Revealed His Only Regret

Andre Iguodala is possibly the most unheralded NBA Finals MVP from recent years. The Golden State Warriors‘ LeBron-stopper is never in the discussion among star wings in the league but served his teams as a savvy player right from his debut.

Iggy represents everything the Warriors demand of their players and became a symbol of their success. Outside their drafted core of stars, Iguodala remains the only player rostered in all 4 of the Warriors’ Championship runs.

As a player lauded for his basketball IQ, it seems Iggy’s smarts aren’t limited to the basketball court either. Getting a 4000% return on investment certainly isn’t child’s play and is exactly what the 4x NBA champion achieved with a smart investment call.

With technology dictating the tone of every second of our lives, such an investment coming into its realm is no surprise. Iggy’s investment dates back to 2018 and was in a company that became a staple of most of our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company in question? Zoom.

Also Read: After a $20 million Loss for Klay Thompson, Another One of Stephen Curry’s Teammates Loses $1.3 Million Due to the FTX Fiasco

Iguodala’s shares in Zoom have grown 4000% in value over the past half-decade.

While the amount Iguodala invested remains undisclosed to the wider public, one thing is sure. It certainly wasn’t enough, as described by the man himself.

In 2018, when Iggy made his investment, the hope was probably that Zoom overtakes the likes of Skype as a solid video conferencing platform. However, COVID-19 changed the company’s fortunes almost overnight.

Suddenly, Zoom became an inevitable part of everyday life. And such a transformation warranted a massive boost in evaluation.

“Why didn’t I put in more money! That’s one of the few companies that became a household name, a staple name” recalled Iguodala in an interview with The Athletic, describing his investment in Zoom.

Andre Iguodala invested in Zoom before the company went public. Zoom’s valuation has risen from $1 billion pre-IPO to $160 billion today.pic.twitter.com/QVTY0R4qJB — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) October 18, 2020

Only a natural thought that crosses one’s mind when a 4000% growth is registered, I suppose. Naturally, it, therefore, comes as no surprise that Iggy described Zoom as his best investment.

And that statement does hold considerable weight. Zoom is merely one investment among many for the financially wise NBA champ.

Iguodala and his business partner have invested considerable sums in around 40 different companies.

If reports are to be believed, Iggy certainly seems to be on the lookout for his next big investment. Despite a vulnerable market, that too.

Iguodala and his business partner have reportedly invested between $25,000 and $150,000 “across a portfolio of more than 40 companies”. Hedging your bets, after all, is a necessary part of business planning.

A 4000% investment in Zoom is certain to spur further ambitious pitches by Iguodala. Is there another home run investment in the waiting for the former All-Star?

Also read: “$100 Million Fine!”: Andre Iguodala Tried Messing With Mark Cuban Over Luka Doncic Tweet, Gets a Snappy Reply