“Luka Doncic has a ‘random’ drug test incoming”: NBA Twitter reacts to the viral photos of the Mavs MVP looking built ahead of the 2021-2022 season

Ahead of the upcoming 2021-2022 campaign, photos of Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic looking extremely built go viral on social media.

Luka Doncic is undeniably a phenomenal talent. In only 3 seasons as a pro in the NBA, Doncic has racked up a pretty impressive resume at the young age of 22. With 2 All-Star appearances, 2 All-NBA appearances, Luka is easily amongst the best players in today’s league. And will for sure be one of the future faces of the league.

This past season, despite Dallas Mavericks‘ failure of a season, Doncic had a pretty great campaign individually. Averaging 27.7 points, 8 rebounds and 8.6 assists, he helped the Mavs clinch the 5th seed. Leading his team to the 2nd consecutive postseason appearance, somehow the guard elevated his game furthermore putting up 35.7/7.9/10.3 against the Clippers.

His offseason hadn’t started just yet. Over the summer, he led his national team to their first-ever Olympic Games appearance. Slovenia ended the tournament finishing 4th, defeating some of the powerhouses like Argentina, Spain and Japan on the way.

Also Read: NBA analyst flabbergasted at the Nets guard potentially missing 41 home games in the 2021-22 season

Despite being such an incredibly talented player, there are still some criticisers who attack Luka for his physique. This past summer, after such a hectic year, Luka was spotted chilling in Greece. People immediately noticed how he looked out of shape.

NBA Twitter reacts to photos of Luka Doncic looking buffed

Maybe, Luka was keeping note of all the hate he was receiving for his frame and took it personally. In a recent photo, it is pretty evident, Luka is looking pretty built and maybe in the best shape of his career yet.

The photo went viral in no time, and NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy.

Remember when this picture came out and people thought he wasted his off-season 😂 pic.twitter.com/zPMkotOeHQ — Landon Armentrout 🌎☄️💕®️ (@Armentro1Landon) October 6, 2021

Dude Luka looks buff — 🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽 (@ProjectBapee) October 6, 2021

Random drug test coming for @luka7doncic hahaha — LOBBER2♈️🇵🇭 (@Lobber2) October 6, 2021

The Mavs might be in for a great season. #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/6Xa6oaVeLx — Corey Gerad Brooks (@CoreyGBrooks) October 6, 2021

Also Read: Football megastar Kylian Mbappe reveals being overawed by the Bulls GOAT while dishing out some huge praises

Clearly, Luka has been taking his conditioning seriously. It’s great to see this phenomenal talent work on his flaws during the offseason. Despite not having many changes on the Mavericks roster, Luka Doncic looks ready to dominate the league.