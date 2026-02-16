“He Wants to Be Celebrated”: Stephen A. Smith Gives the ‘Real Reason’ Why LeBron James Isn’t Retiring

There have been plenty of questions about LeBron James’ future throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. The clock is clearly ticking on the four-time champion’s career, but he has not tipped his hand on when he plans to call it quits. His contract situation with the LA Lakers has only added fuel to the fire, with some around the league wondering whether a trade scenario could come into play. That speculation ramped up even more during All-Star Weekend.

James was a no-show alongside his fellow All-Stars on the league’s designated media day. Instead, he held his press conference a day later, just hours before the big game. Many wondered if James would use the moment to break major news, considering the spotlight was squarely on him.

Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on who you ask, James did not announce that he’s ready to hang it up. He remained noncommittal on the topic and admitted he’s still unsure. That led some people to believe that James is putting up a front and that he’ll retire after this season. On the other hand, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith doesn’t agree in the slightest.

“[LeBron] ain’t retiring,” Smith said during a segment on ESPN’s First Take. “The reason why he’s not retiring is because he wants to be celebrated.”

James obviously hasn’t said that he would like people to celebrate him. However, it would be extremely odd if the four-time champ decided to walk off into the sunset without a farewell tour.

Not every player is capable of capitalizing on a farewell tour, with Chris Paul being a perfect example. Nonetheless, if LeBron were to announce he would play one more season, it would result in must-watch television. Not only does Stephen A. feel that way, but he knows it’s what James deserves.

“It’s what he deserves. He deserves to be celebrated. This is one of the top three players in the history of basketball,” proclaimed the analyst.

Referring to James as a top-three player of all time is a relatively safe take. LeBron is consistently mentioned alongside Michael Jordan in conversations about the greatest player ever. The one thing James has over Jordan or any other star who played into his 40s is that he has not missed a step.

Of course, there has been some regression, but James remains one of the best players in the NBA. He is currently averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. If he wanted to keep playing for several more seasons, he certainly could.

Smith doesn’t have any doubt that LeBron will be playing next season. What he does question, though, is whether that will be with the Lakers.

“The issue is not whether or not he’s going to play, it’s where he’s going to play. Do you want one last run for the chip? If you do, you leave the Lakers, and you go back to Cleveland,” Smith said.

It would be a fairytale ending for James to end his career with his hometown team. That said, multiple dominoes have to fall in order for it to happen. Only time will tell whether a return home is truly in James’ deck of cards.