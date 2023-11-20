“Get Your A** To Milwaukee And You Get Embarrassed”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Defends Himself From Trolls Claiming He Has No Bag

For all the people criticizing Giannis Antetokounmpo for not having a “bag”, the Milwaukee Bucks leader has released quite the message. The two-time Most Valuable Player took to his social media to defend himself from these trolls and, in a hilarious manner, claimed that he did have a “bag” – a deep offensive arsenal.

Antetokounmpo addressed all the social media users who spoke about him on Twitter. According to the Greek Freak, he doesn’t see any “nice stuff” written about him. However, there was a case wherein the user praised the seven-time All-Star for having a “bag”. Antetokounmpo especially thanked this user.

“People tweet about me, nice stuff? I don’t believe. Actually, I saw a tweet maybe like two weeks ago. Somebody said ‘Hey man… if you think Giannis don’t have a bag, you crazy! You don’t know basketball”. And I was like ‘Thank you, man’,” Giannis said in the video.

Further, the 2021 NBA Champ also addressed the “false” narrative of him not having this “bag”. To all these naysayers, Giannis asked them to come to Milwaukee, get embarrassed playing against him, and contemplate life.

“Because there is a narrative out there that’s false. I got my bag. But it’s good like this. Keep it on the low because when you get your a** here to Milwaukee and you get embarrassed, you can go back home and start contemplating life. You know, in the shower, taking a cold shower, thinking about ‘Damn! I didn’t know Giannis had a bag’,” Antetokounmpo claimed.

James Harden claimed that Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t have any bag

James Harden is regarded as the culprit who began the narrative that Giannis Antetokounmpo has no bag. Several years ago, Harden took an obvious shot at the European superstar by claiming that he was merely a “run and dunk”. Further, the Beard disregarded Antetokounmpo by boldly stating that “just dunking” didn’t take any skills.

“I wish I could be 7-feet, run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all,” Harden said. “I gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I’ll take that any day.”

James Harden couldn’t have been any more incorrect. Antetokounmpo is much more than a “run and dunk” player. It takes much more than dunking for a player to average 28.8 points for seven seasons. Further, Antetokounmpo is also a lethal force to reckon with on the defensive end. The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year has recorded 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals across his illustrious 11-year career.

Antetokounmpo is not one to forget the criticism that his doubters directed toward him. Years after Harden’s comments, the 2021 Finals MVP was still salty about it. Rightfully, after defeating James Harden’s Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks forward did mockingly bring up the fact that he didn’t have any bag.