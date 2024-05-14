Despite Early Signs of Greatness, Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Reveals Playing Football Wasn’t on the QB’s Horizon

Randi Mahomes is certainly the proudest mother in the NFL community right now. Not only has her son Patrick Mahomes won in football, but he has won in life, which makes her feel fulfilled. Interestingly, however, she recently revealed that the Chiefs QB was not always fond of the sport which he is currently dominating through and through.

Joining ‘KENS 5’s Offline’, a San Antonio News Channel, for a brief chat on Mother’s Day, Randi Mahomes was very honest about her past struggles and how little Patrick persevered through them to become the leader he is known today.

When asked if she would have ever imagined her son becoming an NFL superstar, Randi replied, ‘Football was not his thing,’ adding that he wanted to quit before his junior year in high school. However, she did state that Mahomes displayed signs of greatness from a young age.

“He always had a ball in his hand, whether we were getting a gumball out of a gumball machine,” Randi reminisced. “He would get it and he would say, ‘Look at me,’ and say, ‘Catch!’ I didn’t know what sport it was going to be. Never imagined it would have been football. He wanted to quit before his junior year in high school.”

Notably, Patrick has often opened up about his love for baseball at a young age, which is quite unsurprising considering his father’s career as an MLB star. Although the Texas Tech alum was later drafted into the MLB as well, he chose to pursue football instead, all thanks to his then-coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who saw a spark of greatness in young Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes’ Faith Makes His Mother Proud

Despite being the most dominant QB in the football world, Patrick Mahomes’ achievements on the gridiron aren’t the only things that make his mother feel proud. Randi Mahomes also takes great pride in her son’s devout Christian faith and how it has influenced him to become the man of the family.

“I’m most proud of their faith,” Randi said. “I see Patrick, he’s still growing in his faith, and Jackson and Mia. I’ve always said he’s been like the man of the house because I was a single mom. He’s like a father figure to his brother and his sister.”

The 28-year-old NFL superstar has truly embraced his role as a husband and a father. His love for his family exceeds his love for football, as earlier in an interview, he admitted that he would retire if his family called for it. He explained how he could give up his aspirations to create an untouched legacy just to be present for his kids.