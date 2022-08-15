Giannis Antetokounmpo admits $228 million Bucks contract isn’t stopping him from potentially leading the Bulls like Michael Jordan

Giannis Antetokounmpo openly reveals he might follow Michael Jordan’s footsteps and play for the Chicago Bulls and fans are already dreaming!

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $228 million Bucks contract won’t stop him from potentially leading the Bulls like Michael Jordan

There are very few players that come in the mold of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Equal parts dominant force and equal parts humility are what make him so special.

He has already completed the NBA, winning a historic title with Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. The two-time MVP currently plies his trade for the Bucks and is tied to a long-term contract but he hasn’t ruled out a team change in the future.

Giannis’ current $228 million contract runs till 2026 when he will be an unrestricted free agent. He will be 32 at that point but given the trajectory of players, it is more than likely that he will still be the best player in the league during that time.

So, when asked whether he would be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls in the future, Giannis did not refuse the possibility.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on his future in the NBA “I’m committed to the Bucks. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I play for Chicago.” 👀 (🎥 @foxkickoff ) pic.twitter.com/sPH6WVqsaO — Kicks (@kicks) August 15, 2022

Chicago Bulls fans can’t keep their cool as Giannis Antetokounmpo openly reveals he might play for the Bulls someday!

You can bet that when Bulls fans saw the video today, they couldn’t keep their cool.

Someone photoshop Giannis in a bulls jersey 😂 — 4 rings💍💍💍💍 (@sirkillsalot704) August 15, 2022

So what you’re telling me is Giannis to the Bulls. Where do I sign?? — NickG (@csNickG) August 15, 2022

Giannis toying with our hearts after breaking them in the playoffs is pure evil 😭 https://t.co/VBFFR7Tm0X — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) August 15, 2022

A player of Giannis’ caliber comes once in a generation and for him to talk about the Chicago Bulls so proudly says it all. He remarked about the team and why he would someday like to follow in MJ’s footsteps.

He was already phenomenal in the playoffs despite getting almost no help. There is no ceiling to his potential and at just 27, he has already achieved everything.

Perhaps Bulls fans can finally taste some victory and for Giannis, he might just emulate a great player like MJ and bring back the Larry O’Brien back to Chicago.

Giannis this playoffs: — 32/14/7 per game

— 29/13/6 vs Bulls

— 34/15/7 vs Celtics

— 1st ever 200p/100r/50a series

— 4th ever 40/20/5 playoff game

— 1st in points

— 1st in rebounds

— 4th in assists

— 3rd in blocks

— 6 wins without Middleton Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/xChljbTf7e — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 15, 2022

